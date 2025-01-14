Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Andrew Heaney

The last time Andrew Heaney was a free agent, he was coming off a phenomenal (but injury-shortened) season with the Dodgers.

Over 72.2 innings, Heaney pitched to a 3.10 ERA and 3.39 xERA, striking out an incredible 35.5% of batters he faced. That performance earned him a two-year, $25 million deal from the Rangers in free agency.

Over two years in Texas, Heaney completely pushed aside the injury issues that had dogged him in the past. He pitched 66 games (59 starts), tossing more than 300 innings. His 2023 and ’24 seasons marked the first time he had ever thrown at least 100 innings in consecutive years.

The downside was that he never looked as dominant as he did in his brief stint with the Dodgers. Nonetheless, the southpaw was solid and reliable, pitching to a 4.22 ERA with a 23.2% strikeout rate, 7.6% walk rate, and 4.34 FIP.