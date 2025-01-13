Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Randal Grichuk

We have reached the point in the offseason when role players get their time to shine. The glove guys, platoon bats, and bounce-back candidates have officially entered roster construction conversations.

While they may not be the sexiest names on the market, these players can help round out a roster and strengthen depth.

Randal Grichuk was one of the best platoon outfielders in 2024, a role he has carved out well for himself over his eleven-year career. His .319/.386/.528 slash against lefties last season would be welcomed in any lineup, and his improvement against righties (.801 OPS) makes him an interesting mid-level outfield target.

To say Grichuk has recreated himself over the past few seasons might be a bit dramatic, but not far from the truth.