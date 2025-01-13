Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Randal Grichuk
Many different teams could use a player like Grichuk. Here are four that could sign him this offseason.
We have reached the point in the offseason when role players get their time to shine. The glove guys, platoon bats, and bounce-back candidates have officially entered roster construction conversations.
While they may not be the sexiest names on the market, these players can help round out a roster and strengthen depth.
Randal Grichuk was one of the best platoon outfielders in 2024, a role he has carved out well for himself over his eleven-year career. His .319/.386/.528 slash against lefties last season would be welcomed in any lineup, and his improvement against righties (.801 OPS) makes him an interesting mid-level outfield target.
To say Grichuk has recreated himself over the past few seasons might be a bit dramatic, but not far from the truth.
In the first part of his career, he was more power/swing-and-miss and less bat-to-ball. Over the past few seasons, we have seen a shift to a more contact-oriented approach without him losing his power entirely.
In 2024, Grichuk put up one of his best offensive seasons, slashing .291/.348/.528, striking out only 16.5% of the time, and posting a 139 wRC+. No, that won’t be the standard going forward, but those numbers should help him land a higher AAV deal and maybe even a multi-year pact.
What makes Grichuk’s market interesting is how many different types of teams could use him. Big and small markets will have a legitimate shot to land him, and it could come down to how many years teams are willing to offer. Will a smaller market club give an extra year, or will a larger market up the money on a shorter deal?
Either way, you can count on Grichuk to be a high-level platoon option as the worst-case outcome, and maybe a decent starter as the best-case scenario. While I could make the case for more teams, I picked four to focus on today.
Houston Astros
Current Outfield Options: Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Taylor Trammell, Mauricio Dubón, Pedro León, Cooper Hummel
The Astros decided to trade away Kyle Tucker, a core player, a three-time All-Star, and a World Series champion. More likely than not, Alex Bregman will also be on a different team come spring.
Houston is in a transition of sorts, but this team is still good enough to put together a competitive roster without committing to a large free agent contract.
As it stands today, Houston’s outfield needs help. Chas McCormick is talented, and a bounceback is within the realm of possibilities, but it’s not guaranteed. Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubón do not have the offensive upside this team needs. The rest of the names listed above are Quad-A depth.
While I’d love the Astros to add a bigger free agent, Grichuk fits the team’s timeline.
A short-term deal with Houston would allow Grichuk the best blend of playing time (perhaps starting) and the opportunity to play for a contender. Originally from Rosenberg, Texas, Grichuk would have a chance to play in a place he grew up less than 40 miles from.
This move would give the Astros a veteran with a solid track record and baseline that they could count on. Not only would Grichuk provide insurance for McCormick and Meyers, but he would make their lineup versus lefties very deep.
Cincinnati Reds
Current Outfield Options: TJ Friedl, Jake Fraley, Spencer Steer, Stuart Fairchild, Will Benson, Blake Dunn, Rece Hinds
Cincinnati has plenty of outfielders with a similar ceiling. Adding Grichuk would not change that narrative, but how likely are the Reds to land a bigger name?
TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley have struggled to stay healthy, Will Benson is a risky profile with mixed results, and Stuart Fairchild is a fine platoon player but upgradable.
Grichuk would take Fairchild’s roster spot and role as a platoon player facing lefties. Sure, Fairchild has proven to hit lefties at an above-average clip, but the drop-off against righties is concerning.
Considering how often Friedl and Fraley are hurt, and the limited talent of Cincinnati’s other options, the fourth outfielder has to do better than a .506 OPS against righties.
Not only has Grichuk been better against lefties than Fairchild, but he does not fall off a cliff when a righty is on the mound. The Reds likely take a hit defensively but should get a boost in the power department. In fact, according to Baseball Savant’s expected home runs, Grichuk’s power plays best at Great American Ball Park.
If the Reds do not wish to invest in a bigger name, they can raise their floor while also feeling more confident in their bench, all in one move.
Tampa Bay Rays
Current Outfield Options: Josh Lowe, Christopher Morel, Jonny DeLuca, Richie Palacios, Eloy Jiménez, Chandler Simpson
I understand Tampa Bay has earned the benefit of the doubt over the years, but this lineup is downright ugly. Yes, I know, that sentence could come back to bite me, and I’m fine with that.
The Rays’ outfield is replete with unproven players, flawed pieces, and however we want to classify Eloy Jiménez.
How about adding a player with some experience to the mix? Josh Lowe has needed a platoon partner in the past, and what better complement, in the Rays’ budget, than Grichuk? They would essentially create a single outfielder with an .800+ OPS without breaking the bank. Or, they could start Grichuk and move another player to a platoon role. See, we are already getting more flexibility.
Adding Grichuk would allow Jonny DeLuca, who has struggled offensively, to shoulder a lesser workload. Christopher Morel could also move around the field in a utility role as needed.
The Rays need more bats, and considering their financial decisions in the past, Grichuk might be the best they could target.
San Francisco Giants
Current Outfield Options: Jung Hoo Lee, Mike Yastrzemski, Heliot Ramos, Luis Matos, Grant McCray, Jerar Encarnacion
The loss of Michael Conforto has thinned out the Giants’ outfield depth.
Jung Hoo Lee showed promise last year before injury took away the majority of his season, Heliot Ramos had a breakout season, and we all know what Mike Yastrzemski is. Past those options, San Francisco has a great deal of uncertainty.
I cannot image Buster Posey wanting to walk into the season knowing Grant McCray, Jerar Encarnacion, or Luis Matos will be on the Opening Day roster.
After signing Willy Adames and Justin Verlander, the Giants need to turn their attention toward the final pieces of their lineup. They could look to upgrade second base and move Tyler Fitzgerald into a utility role, but a need in the outfield would still be there.
Yastrzemski could use a higher-level righty bat to join him in a platoon, and Grichuk could be just that.
I do have my concerns about Grichuk as a fit in Oracle Park, however. You’d likely see a decrease in power and more pressure on his defense, which has trended down the past few seasons. While San Francisco is not my favorite fit, I could see it as a possibility.