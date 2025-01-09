Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Jose Quintana
Here are a few teams that could use Quintana's services in 2025.
The starting pitching free agent market continues to get more and more expensive. Matt Boyd, Alex Cobb, and Charlie Morton are inking deals worth $15 million AAV while other teams are pivoting to the trade market to fill their needs.
A name that is not getting nearly enough attention is Jose Quintana. The soon-to-be 36-year-old lefty has been well above average the past few seasons and is coming off a strong season season with the Mets. After injuries hampered Quintana in 2023, he pitched 170.1 innings to the tune of a 3.75 ERA in his final season in New York.
Is he a back-end starter? A middle of the rotation arm? Or a buyer’s beware? Regardless, Quintana has pitched 160+ innings in all but two of his 13 seasons in the majors.
He’s not only been durable, but solid. A bounce-back 2022 season led to a two-year deal with the Mets where he logged a 3.70 ERA and 4.24 FIP across 44 starts.
Considering his age and limited upside, Quintana will likely land a one, maybe two-year deal with a contender. I would doubt any team focusing on the future would be of interest to a pitcher in the twilight of his career.
Cleveland Guardians
Current Rotation Options: Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Luis Ortiz, Triston McKenzie, Ben Lively, Logan Allen, Slade Cecconi, Shane Bieber (INJ)
I don’t know if I can really explain why, but Quintana feels like a Cleveland pitcher. The Guardians have continued to produce pitching year after year, but last season they found themselves flirting with disaster.
After multiple injuries resulted in a late-season Matthew Boyd signing, which actually worked out, the Guardians need to solidify their rotation for 2025.
The recent addition of Slade Cecconi brings intrigue to a pitching lab that could turn him into something, but Cecconi is not enough. Not for a team with playoff hopes.
The current rotation is righty heavy and lacks experience. Adding Quintana brings in a stable southpaw with plenty of experience to help balance a rotation that currently lacks Shane Bieber (while he continues to recover from Tommy John). We all know Cleveland is not going to spend big, making a short-term deal for Quintana a fit.
The Guardians have not traditionally targeted many free agent pitchers and have instead relied on their development system to reload. Seeing the Royals and Tigers improve should put pressure on them to change that pattern and strengthen their rotation from the outside.
Toronto Blue Jays
Current Rotation Options: Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, Bowden Francis, Chris Bassitt, Yariel Rodríguez, Alek Manoah (INJ), Jake Bloss
From a win/loss standpoint, I truly do not know what to expect from the Blue Jays. What I do know is this season is the definition of a make-or-break. Although it feels like just yesterday their young core was coming up, Toronto is on the verge of a mass exodus with several cornerstones set to hit free agency after the 2025 season.
Considering how often we have heard the Blue Jays rumored in free agents we can confidently say they are looking to improve in any way possible. Now, landing their players has not yet been the case, which makes me think Quintana has not been a top priority but could become one soon enough.
On paper, the Blue Jays top five looks good enough, and Jake Bloss has some upside. Considering he was targeted in a trade, the Blue Jays must have a plan for him. However, in a season that is truly make or break, I don’t think you leave it up to Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez to round out the rotation.
Francis was spectacular down the stretch and Blue Jays fans have every reason to be excited, but how much faith do you put into a pitcher with so little experience? Rodriguez, who Toronto signed last offseason, was solid enough but should not stop Toronto from adding Quintana. You need more depth and signing Quintana naturally creates that.
San Diego Padres
Current Rotation Options: Dylan Cease, Michael King, Yu Darvish, Randy Vásquez, Matt Waldron, Joe Musgrove (INJ)
A lot has changed in San Diego. After several seasons of extremely aggressive roster movement, the Padres have been quiet this offseason. While issues amongst the team’s inherited owners are concerning, I doubt the Padres suddenly become uncompetitive, at least to some degree.
The rotation is already thin, and rumors of a Dylan Cease trade could leave them in a position of scarcity before the season even starts. The need for Quintana is there regardless and only heightens if Cease is traded or Roki Sasaki decides to choose a different team.
Yu Darvish is 38 years old and started only 16 games last season. Matt Waldron and Randy Vásquez are fine back-end arms but should not stop the team from looking to upgrade the rotation.
If the Padres do shed some money, pivoting to a short-term deal with Quintana would not break the bank and could allow them to stabilize the rotation for 2025.
Detroit Tigers
Current Rotation Options: Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson, Alex Cobb, Jackson Jobe, Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Keider Montero, Kenta Maeda, Ty Madden, Brant Hurter
The last team on this list might seem a bit out of left field. The Tigers have several names you know and a handful of former first-round picks and top prospects ready to go. What they don’t have is a lefty outside of Tarik Skubal and Brant Hurter, who was used in the bullpen last season.
Jackson Jobe comes with a top-prospect ranking and all the upside in the world. He also comes with some injuries and not many innings under his belt. How he will be used is still up in the air.
Cobb was a fine addition but is coming off injury, leaving his innings in question as well.
Personally, I like what I saw from Montero as a rookie and think he could take a leap this season. He also has options and could be better served to start in the minors and be the first call-up once an injury takes place. Mize and Manning both have their limitations, and their once-high upside has lost its ceiling.
The reason I think Quintana could be a fit is the Tigers’ ballpark and coaching staff. Pitching coach Chris Fetter has built a reputation and has the success to back it up.
Detroit also plays in a pitcher-friendly ballpark and values groundball pitchers, an area in which Quintana excels. The Tigers could be looking for more innings, and a one-year deal is a sneaky fit even after the Cobb signing.