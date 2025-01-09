Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Jose Quintana

The current rotation is righty heavy and lacks experience. Adding Quintana brings in a stable southpaw with plenty of experience to help balance a rotation that currently lacks Shane Bieber (while he continues to recover from Tommy John). We all know Cleveland is not going to spend big, making a short-term deal for Quintana a fit.

The Guardians have not traditionally targeted many free agent pitchers and have instead relied on their development system to reload. Seeing the Royals and Tigers improve should put pressure on them to change that pattern and strengthen their rotation from the outside.

Toronto Blue Jays

Current Rotation Options: Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, Bowden Francis, Chris Bassitt, Yariel Rodríguez, Alek Manoah (INJ), Jake Bloss

From a win/loss standpoint, I truly do not know what to expect from the Blue Jays. What I do know is this season is the definition of a make-or-break. Although it feels like just yesterday their young core was coming up, Toronto is on the verge of a mass exodus with several cornerstones set to hit free agency after the 2025 season.

Considering how often we have heard the Blue Jays rumored in free agents we can confidently say they are looking to improve in any way possible. Now, landing their players has not yet been the case, which makes me think Quintana has not been a top priority but could become one soon enough.

On paper, the Blue Jays top five looks good enough, and Jake Bloss has some upside. Considering he was targeted in a trade, the Blue Jays must have a plan for him. However, in a season that is truly make or break, I don’t think you leave it up to Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez to round out the rotation.