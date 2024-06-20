Steven Kwan’s Quiet Chase For .400

One of the more underrated storylines developing in the 2024 MLB season is Steven Kwan and his quiet chase for a .400 batting average. The Cleveland Guardians left fielder has the chance to do something that has not been done in Major League Baseball since 1941 when Ted Williams did it.

Last year when Luis Arraez was in the midst of his own historic run, the media could not stop covering it. Starting in June and going all the way through August, outlets couldn’t help themselves from publishing weekly “Luis Arraez might hit .400!” pieces. Of course, he finished the year hitting only .354, still more than enough to league the lead.

This year, which still is not even at the halfway point, Kwan is simply not generating the headlines like Arraez was a year ago. But he should be.

In reality, the two players are very alike. Neither relies on power, they tend to walk more than they strike out, they are the pure definition of “slap hitters”. Point being, each player gets on base a ton and seems to do everything right in his quest to reach however he can.