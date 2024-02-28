Los Angeles Angels 2024 MLB Spring Training Storylines

Behind the Plate

I mentioned O’Hoppe above, and this is certainly a season where Angels fans are hoping to get a firm grasp of what the 24-year-old backstop can bring to the team.

O’Hoppe got in just 182 at-bats last season thanks in part to a shoulder injury suffered in late April. When he returned, it took him a bit to get back on track, hitting just .111 in 36 August at-bats. However, the numbers in September (.261/.292/.587 slash line in 92 September at-bats) were enough to whet the appetite of Angels fans for what he could do this season.

One of the biggest things to watch during Cactus League play is the potential power that O’Hoppe could display in 2024 for the Halos. In 51 games last season, he smacked 14 home runs. Extend that out over 162 games and that’s a 44-homer season. Will we see flashes of that power this spring?

Is Carlos Estevez Safe as the Angels’ Closer?

It would likely take an injury or a complete fall of a statistical cliff this spring for the 31-year-old right-hander to not be labeled as the closer in Anaheim on Opening Day. Washington has said that Estevez is his closer, so the conversation is likely moot … for now.

However, there is still plenty to watch after a second half of 2023 where Estevez posted a 6.59 ERA in 27.1 innings. Estevez chalked up the fall from earning a spot in the All-Star Game to “thinking too much” in the midst of what was a tough second half for not only him, but the Angels as a whole.

There are new faces in the Angels bullpen this spring, including Robert Stephenson, who was signed to a three-year, $33 million deal this offseason. After posting some eye-popping numbers with Tampa Bay in 2023 (2.35 ERA in 38.1 innings while striking out 60 batters and walking just eight), Stephenson will be a high-leverage reliever at Washington’s disposal.