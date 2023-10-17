José Leclerc Is Standing Out On a Team Full of Standouts

Leclerc isn’t the biggest name in the Rangers’ bullpen. That would be seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman. Yet while Chapman looked dominant when he first arrived in Texas, he struggled down the stretch. In his final 14 appearances of the regular season, he posted a 6.23 ERA and a 6.33 FIP.

The southpaw hasn’t looked sharp in October, either, giving up four walks to just three strikeouts. In Game 2, he gave up a no-doubt home run to Yordan Alvarez in the bottom of the eighth. Alvarez is a beast, but Chapman’s job is to overpower tough lefties. On Monday afternoon, he couldn’t get it done.

Leclerc wasn’t the closer for most of the year, either. That job belonged to 11-year MLB veteran Will Smith, who recorded 22 saves in 27 chances. Yet Smith is more of a durable veteran than a true shutdown arm.

His overall numbers this year are serviceable but uninspiring (4.40 ERA, 3.36 FIP in 60 games). What’s more, Smith struggled from August onward, giving up 18 runs in 19.1 innings of work. Thus far in October, he has faced only one batter, striking out Gunnar Henderson in Game 1 of the ALDS.

While those two more prominent names have faltered, José Leclerc has been nothing but reliable. After an excellent regular season, in which he threw 57 innings with a 2.68 ERA, the righty has been instrumental to his team’s playoff success.

Leclerc has closed out all seven of the Rangers’ postseason games thus far, collecting three saves and posting a 1.23 ERA. He’s made some mistakes, but he’s never been stuck in a jam for long. Indeed, manager Bruce Bochy has brought him in to escape a jam of another pitcher’s creation on several occasions.