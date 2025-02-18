Top Notes From the 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates ZiPS Projections

The Pittsburgh Pirates are coming into the 2025 season in a very interesting place. The main aspect of the team leading the way will be the pitching staff, which possesses the game’s best arm, Paul Skenes. Although it’s somewhat lackluster, the Pirates’ offense also possesses some heavy hitters such as Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds.

With the team still having a decent amount of holes, however, they’ll be relying on a lot of their younger talent to assist them in 2025. Star prospects like Bubba Chandler have a real shot at the NL Rookie of the Year, while guys like Nick Gonzales need to pull their weight.

Despite the holes in the Pirates’ lineup, Dan Szymborski‘s ZiPS projections bring a lot of hope for the future and what this team may achieve in 2025.

Szymborski‘s ZiPS projection model has consistently been one best and most reliable projection systems in baseball. ZiPS projections have become a staple of FanGraphs and have been incredibly helpful for getting an idea of what the future holds for certain players.