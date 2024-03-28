2024 MLB Opening Day Picks, Best Bets, Predictions for March 28, 2024

We got sprinkles of baseball in South Korea, but now we get the full cake. Hopefully, we get our cake, and we’re able to eat it, too.

We are off to a good start! I had one play for the Korea series, the under in game one. Even though Jake Cronenworth let the ball go through his glove, we still held on for the win. We don’t know what it’s like to lose a bet this MLB season… let’s keep it going.

I have five picks for you on Opening Day. Three are player props, one is a money line, and the other is a total. Unfortunately, we had six picks lined up, but the Brewers—Mets game was postponed until Friday.

Let’s get straight to it. Welcome back, baseball. We missed you.