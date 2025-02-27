Which Relievers Are Stretching Out as Starters This Spring?

The 2024 MLB season was a great year for pitchers who made the move from the bullpen to the starting rotation.

The headliners of the reliever-to-starter class were Garrett Crochet and Reynaldo López. Crochet had never started a game before in his MLB career. López hadn’t gone more than two innings in an outing since 2021. Both were All-Stars last summer and All-MLB finalists last fall.

Angels righty José Soriano was a less-heralded arm who made the switch. After coming out of the bullpen for the first 40 games of his young career, Soriano made 20 starts in 2024, pitching to a 3.36 ERA and 2.0 FanGraphs WAR.

Andre Pallante of the Cardinals was another hurler who took on a primary starting role for the first time. In 20 starts last year, he put up a 3.56 ERA and 1.9 fWAR. Since his rookie season, he has a 3.69 ERA and 2.4 fWAR in 30 starts, compared to a 3.90 ERA and -0.1 fWAR in 108 games out of the bullpen.