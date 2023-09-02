Active MLB Players on a Hall of Fame Track to Cooperstown

Corey Seager

When on the field, Corey Seager has looked like the best position player on the planet this year. It is the first part there that is the problem though. Can Seager remain healthy?

If Seager stays on the field for most of the remaining eight years of his contract, there is no telling how many awards he could win or stats he could compile. Unfortunately there is no way of knowing at this point.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

This man is so special that he just created a club of his own, as the first player in MLB history to hit 30 home runs and swipe 60 bags in a season. It is still far too soon to tell if Ronald Acuna Jr. will be a Hall of Famer, because he is only 25 years old. There is so much time left in his career, but it is very easy to envision it ending with him being inducted into Cooperstown.

Juan Soto

Same conversation, different player when it comes to Juan Soto’s Hall of Fame case. Soto hasn’t even turned 25 years old yet and he already has three Silver Sluggers, a batting title and a World Series championship. Over the next 15+ years, Soto should put together a Hall of Fame resume but for now it is too early to tell.

Pete Alonso/Matt Olson

I decided to combine these last two because their place on this list is solely tied to one thing. Their ability to hit home runs at a rate better than the rest of the league.

Since his debut in 2019, no one has hit home runs than Pete Alonso. He will be knocking on the door of 200 career homers at the beginning of next year and if he can average 30 home runs for the next decade, he would find himself in the 500-home run club.

On the other hand, Matt Olson is not even a full year older than Alonso and he has already crossed 200 home runs and is marching his way toward 250 (219 career homers). A few Gold Glove awards already makes Olson’s resume better, but it really just comes down to their longevity hitting homers.

Hall of Almost

Our final group here is of players who are nearing the end of their career, who will likely finish just short of Cooperstown.

Andrew McCutchen

Once upon a time, Andrew McCutchen was most certainly on a Hall of Fame track. Four-straight Silver Sluggers between 2012-2015, where Cutch finished top five in MVP voting each year and took home the award for his incredible 2013 campaign.

There really was a moment in time where McCutchen was in the conversation for being the best player in all of baseball. Unfortunately in the back-half of his career he stopped putting up the numbers needed to make it to Cooperstown.

Evan Longoria

A former Rookie of the Year, who went on to win a Silver Slugger and three Gold Glove awards. Evan Longoria has put together an exceptional career. He is just shy of both 2,000 career hits and 350 career home runs. If he plays another year, maybe he can cross over both of those milestones.

Still, this is a player that was once on a Hall of Fame track, who just could not stay on the field enough to put together the numbers to get there.

Nelson Cruz

How much longer is Nelson Cruz going to try to stick around for?

Looking at his last two seasons, where he has posted sub .700 OPS campaigns, it is fair to say he is probably hanging on too long. With 464 career home runs to his name, Cruz was close to getting over the hump to join the 500-home run club, but it is looking like he will finish just short.