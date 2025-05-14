How Will the D-Backs Fit Jordan Lawlar Into the Lineup?

So far this season, Lawlar has crushed Triple-A pitching, showing that the club could no longer hold him in the minor leagues. On May 11, the D-Backs kept their word, promoting him to the Major League club.

Despite being well-deserved, Lawlar’s promotion complicates things for Torey Lovullo, as he now has to try and squeeze another talented infielder into his lineup. Although it may be difficult, it can be done. Let’s break down how Lawlar could fit into this D-Backs lineup.

What Does Jordan Lawlar Bring to the Table?

From the moment the D-Backs drafted Lawlar in 2021, it was clear that he was going to be one of the better prospects in the game. Scouts game him high praise for his game, as he possessed the unique ability to be a sound offensive player while flashing some serious power potential at times.

When I wrote about Lawlar’s path to the big leagues following Perdomo’s extension, I mentioned that his power has often been regarded as potentially being able to reach the 20-25 homer mark. This gives Lawlar the potential to become someone like Trea Turner, who can flash some real power without sacrificing much else offensively.

This power potential has been evident in his time in Triple-A to start the 2025 season, as he had hit six homers in 37 games before his promotion. When you take this pace over a full, 162-game season, you see that Lawlar was right in line to reach his power projection, as this was a 26-homer pace.

A potentially stronger power profile isn’t the only tool Lawlar possesses, though, as he flashed all of his tools on full display at Triple-A. Before his promotion, Lawlar was slashing .336/.413/.579 with a 143 wRC+, showcasing his elite bat-to-ball skills in the process.