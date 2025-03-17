Does Cincinnati Have MLB’s Best Double-Play Duo?

The former first-round pick out of UCLA posted a 127wRC+ and 3.1fWAR across 89 games while playing solid defense at short.

Then, McLain missed the entire 2024 season, a huge blow to this lineup.

In 2025, McLain will be making the move to second base where he looks to be the best up-the-middle compliment to any superstar shortstop in the league. While the 89-game sample we saw in 2023 is clearly not a full season, it is enough to see the potential for what McLain can be.

The 25-year-old’s .507 slugging percentage and .864 OPS both would have ranked second among second basemen in 2024, only behind Ketel Marte. If he can take a leap or even just match his 2023 pace, McLain will be in the conversation as one of the top second basemen in the entire sport in 2025.

Cincinnati Duo vs. the Field

When asking ourselves if De La Cruz and McLain can be a top double-play duo in the MLB, we have to look at the rest of the league. In order to compare, I combined the 2024 fWAR outputs of every projected middle-infield duo in the league based on Fangraphs’ Roster Resource.

With McLain missing all of 2024, we are going to take his 3.1fWAR from 2023 and combine it with De La Cruz’s 6.4 fWAR from this past season. Would you like to take a guess as to where the duo of Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain would have ranked in all of baseball by fWAR?