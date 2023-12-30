Red Sox Trade Chris Sale to Atlanta Braves for Vaughn Grissom

In an offseason where there has been a lot of unpredictable moves, this latest blockbuster trade may take the cake for being the most shocking.

The Atlanta Braves have finally addressed their need to add to their starting rotation and have done so by adding a pitcher who comes with a lot of upside, but also plenty of risk. The Braves have swung a deal with the Boston Red Sox to acquire seven-time All-Star, Chris Sale.

BREAKING: The Atlanta Braves are acquiring seven-time All-Star Chris Sale in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN. Well-regarded infield prospect Vaughn Grissom is the return to Boston, which will send money with Sale, who waived his no-trade clause to join Atlanta — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 30, 2023

Sale is entering his age-35 season and is coming off his first relatively healthy campaign since 2019. Across the three prior years, Sale only made 11 starts for the Boston Red Sox. Last season, Sale made 20 starts and pitched to a 4.30 ERA.

While some of his numbers were down compared to his peak years, Sale still was very effective, as he struck out 29.4% of the batters he faced, showing he can still be a high-end starter when healthy.