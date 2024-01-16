Top 15 Relievers Remaining on the Free Agent Market

From veteran closer Craig Kimbrel to NPB All-Star Yuki Matsui to converted starter (???) Jordan Hicks, plenty of this winter’s top relief pitching targets have already been scooped up. Thankfully, for those teams in need of an extra bullpen arm or two or five, plenty of free agent relievers are still searching for a new home.

Here are the top 15 relief pitchers left on the open market.

1. Josh Hader

2023 Stats: 56.1 IP, 1.28 ERA, 33 SV, 13.58 K/9, 4.79 BB/9, 1.7 fWAR

Was there ever any question about who would take the top spot on this list? Josh Hader is reportedly seeking the largest free agent contract ever for a closer, and while I don’t think he’ll manage to top the five-year, $102 million Edwin Díaz signed with the Mets, Hader is going to get paid like the star he is.