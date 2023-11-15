Looking at Three Potential Landing Spots for Free Agent Josh Hader

A promotional video of his accomplishments and work ethic on the mound is already circulating and has been sent to all 30 MLB teams, as there are likely a lot of teams that will be interested in the hard-throwing left-hander this offseason. The Padres tendered him a qualifying offer, so he will be tied to draft pick compensation should he sign elsewhere.

Texas Rangers

Fresh off their first World Series championship, the Texas Rangers opened up their pocketbooks these past few seasons and are reaping the benefits of their investment.

Signing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager two winters ago and Nathan Eovaldi this last free agent period helped the club contend and win in the postseason. They also made some strong trades in acquiring Max Scherzer, Jordan Montgomery, and Aroldis Chapman, which helped solidify the roster.

The #Rangers are considered the favorites to sign free-agent LHP Josh Hader, per @BNightengale



Here’s an exact quote from Nightengale in his latest article:



“It’s hard to find a single executive who isn’t predicting that [Josh] Hader will ultimately be a Ranger.” pic.twitter.com/37XYucZgc8 — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 6, 2023

Even with these additions, there was one glaring area on the roster – the bullpen, namely in the closer spot (even after the Chapman addition). Texas blew 33 save opportunities last season, tied for the league-worst with the Colorado Rockies, and the relief corps ranked 24th in ERA (4.77) while opponents hit for a .242 average amongst the group.

The relievers fared better in the postseason but still struggled to a 4.07 ERA through 17 playoff games. Which doesn’t bode well confidence-wise if the Rangers are looking to repeat in 2024.

Considering Chapman is a free agent, adding Hader to the closer spot on the Rangers drastically improves their bullpen and forms a deadly one-two punch with José Leclerc heading into next season and beyond. Leclerc proved himself as a closer throughout the Rangers World Series run, but bumping him back to his setup role would go a long way in solidifying that bullpen.