Who Are the Top Relief Pitchers on the Free Agent Market?

With the offseason fully underway and the non-tender deadline in the rearview mirror, it has been a pretty slow winter so far on the free-agent front since the Texas Rangers won the World Series back in early November.

The class is led by two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who could find himself entering the record books as one of the highest-paid players in MLB history with a contract exceeding $500 million, which many expect the Japanese product to collect.

Behind Ohtani is a thinner group, led by outfielder Cody Bellinger, third baseman Matt Chapman, and various pitchers in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, and a host of others.

Each offseason, a wide group of free-agent relievers enter the mix, looking to secure bigger contracts or potentially a change of scenery after a rough season (depending on the player). Let’s take a look at some of the top names available out of the bullpen this winter.