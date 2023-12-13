Ryan Brasier: Small Sample Size Fluke or Underrated Gem?

Yet every team needs at least eight relievers at any time. Nearly 700 pitchers threw at least one inning in relief last season. Excluding position players pitching, that’s more than 20 per team.

Thus, we have a bit of a problem. Teams need relievers – tons of them. But truly reliable relievers are few and far between. That means every team must make some gambles when constructing a bullpen.

And that brings us to Ryan Brasier.

Brasier, 36, made his MLB debut in 2013, pitching nine innings for the L.A. Angels. It would take five years before he made his way back to the majors with the Red Sox in 2018. He spent the years in between in the minors, and, briefly, Hiroshima, Japan.

From age 30 to 32, Brasier established himself as a solid relief option in Boston, with increased velocity, a swing-and-miss slider, and overall above-average strikeout stuff. He wasn’t a star, by any means, but every team could use a hard-throwing righty with a 3.70 ERA in the bullpen.

Unfortunately, injury ruined the rest of Brasier’s tenure with the Red Sox. He missed most of the 2021 season with a calf injury, a cracked skull, and a terrible concussion. And although he returned to make a career-high 68 appearances in 2022, it’s hard to imagine he wasn’t still reeling from his head injury. His underlying numbers were solid – a 3.61 FIP and a 3.97 xERA – but he struggled to keep runs off the board, finishing with a 5.78 ERA. His 2023 season started out with more of the same – he gave up 18 runs (17 earned) in 21 innings of work.