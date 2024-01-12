San Francisco Giants Sign Jordan Hicks to Join Starting Rotation

Since making his return from having Tommy John surgery back in 2019, Hicks was a staple in the back-end of the Cardinals bullpen, converting 14 out of 15 save opportunities.

At the 2023 Trade Deadline, being labeled as one of the hottest commodities available in the relief market, the Cardinals traded Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays. All told, Hicks ended up finishing with 62 2/3 innings pitched, 12 games saves, an 11.1 K/9, and a minuscule 0.55 HR/9 rate.

SF Giants just signed Jordan Hicks to a 4 year / 44M contract.



Thinking about using him as a starter.



When healthy one of the nastiest pitchers in the game. Absolute GASOLINA.



In terms of his fit with the Giants, they are looking to solidify rotation spots three through five behind their front-of-the-line starter Logan Webb and Alex Cobb.

Even with the acquisition of Robbie Ray, who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery and likely will not make his return until midway through the 2024 season, the Giants were entering this year relying on Ross Stripling, Kyle Harrison, and Keaton Winn to battle for the open spots. Hicks will now enter that mix and look to piece together a rotation until Ray returns.

The fit, and current plan to stretch Hicks out, could actually work for a team like the Giants and how they deploy their starters. Like the Rays, the Giants have been known to use openers throughout the year in order to make up from some of their deficiencies in the starting rotation.

Last year, Jakob Junis and John Brebbia filled these roles for San Francisco, and were productive doing do. Now with both of those pitchers currently free agents, even if Hicks isn’t fully stretched out by the time the season starts, utilizing him in three-inning spurts until he is, could be mutually beneficial for both parties.