Power Ranking Every Active MLB Player Age 40 or Older

I’ve always had a soft spot for the elder statesmen of the game. While prospects and young stars tend to get more attention – who doesn’t like a shiny new toy? – there is something remarkable about longevity, too. And I don’t just mean guys like Justin Verlander, who casually won his third Cy Young and picked up a record-tying contract ahead of his age-40 season.

Everyone ages differently, but there’s no “bad” way to reach your forties as a pro baseball player. There’s Verlander, who’s been dominating opposing hitters since he was 23. Conversely, there’s Charlie Morton, who didn’t break out until his age-33 campaign.

I’m equally invested in Zack Greinke and his gradual decline from stardom; Joey Votto and his brief renaissance before falling back off a cliff; and Rich Hill, who was never a star but just keeps plugging along.

To celebrate these veterans and their achievements, I present a power ranking of all six active players in their forties, plus three more who will hit the big 4-0 this coming season. There’s a gulf between the player ranked first and the player ranked last on this list, but simply by making it to this point, all nine of these athletes have accomplished something pretty terrific.