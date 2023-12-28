Top Landing Spots for Breakout Bullpen Arm Robert Stephenson

Robert Stephenson was a delightful surprise for the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen in 2023.

After a rough start with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty wound up in Tampa in early June, heading south in exchange for shortstop Alika Williams. At the time, it looked like a minor, forgettable trade, but clearly, the Rays saw something they liked in his powerful arm. Almost immediately, Stephenson turned his season around — and perhaps his career, too.

Stephenson, 30, posted a 2.53 ERA over his first month with his new team, and the rest of the season was more of the same. In 42 appearances for the Rays, he pitched to a 2.35 ERA, 2.45 FIP, and 1.1 FanGraphs WAR. He was one of the nastiest relievers in the American League.

In a matter of months, the hard-throwing bullpen arm went from unknown name to top-50 free agent. Several teams are now vying for his services, and he can expect to earn a hefty raise on the open market. So, where could Stephenson end up for his age-31 campaign?