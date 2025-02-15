Top Notes From the Chicago Cubs ZiPS Projections for 2025

During the Cubs’ opening presser for spring training Sunday, general manager Carter Hawkins told reporters in Arizona, “In the three-plus years I’ve been here, this is certainly the most talented team.” That’s not an inaccurate way to look at this club. It’s probably still true even if you take it back to when Jed Hoyer first took over as president of baseball operations after the 2020 season.

Both FanGraphs and PECOTA project the Cubs to take the division. So, the projection systems see them as a talented ballclub, too.

Speaking of projection systems, Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs released his ZiPS projections for every team throughout the offseason. For those unaware of how his projection system works, here’s a quick summary, courtesy of MLB.com (for a more detailed explanation, here’s one from Szymborski himself):

ZiPS uses past performance and aging trends to develop a future projection for players. On FanGraphs, the projections are updated daily and predict each player’s numbers over the course of the remainder of the season… Obviously, no one is claiming that every ZiPS prediction will come true, but it is widely regarded as one of the most accurate predictors in the industry. “sZymborski Projection System (ZiPS)” MLB.com

Back on Dec. 19, Szymborski published the initial Cubs ZiPS projections. There have been a few changes to the roster since then, however, so how about we look at the updated Cubs ZiPS projections and see what it has in store for them in 2025.

Cubs ZiPS: Position Players

The Cubs had a nice group of strong hitters the last two years, but the lineup lacked that superstar bat. Now, it seems they’ve added that by trading for Kyle Tucker. Among all qualified hitters since the start of 2021, only 12 position players have accumulated more than Tucker’s 19.1 Wins Above Replacement (FanGraphs), and only eight hitters have a better wRC+ than his 145.

He is the game-changing bat this team has needed. But let’s take a look at how the Cubs ZiPS projections feel about the lineup as a whole.