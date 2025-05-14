Maikel Garcia Is Proving His Worth on the Royals

In many ways, Garcia’s game is mimicking that of Witt’s, as his speed and defense combined with a surging bat bears many similarities to the performance of Witt thus far. If Garcia can keep this up over a sizeable amount of games, the Royals will have an abundance of young infield talent on their hands (in fact, they might already).

Power Increase

Garcia has never been known as a powerful hitter, or really one who barrels up the ball with any consistency. His barrel rate, according to Baseball Savant, has sat in the 10th percentile league-wide over the last two seasons and has jumped up to 29th percentile in 2025. Nothing crazy, but a year-to-year jump from 3.7% to 6.2% is definitely an improvement.

His average exit velocity of 91.9 MPH sits in the 84th percentile across all of MLB and his expected slugging percentage sits at a comfortable mark of .472. He’s notched exit velocities of 90 MPH or higher 72 times this season and is hitting .431 with 13 of his 15 extra-base hits falling into this category.

Maikel Garcia hits his second homer of the game and the 7th homer of the game for both teamspic.twitter.com/bozzQ6rQ79 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 4, 2025

Garcia’s line drive rate has increased by around 3% from last season and is pulling a much higher rate of balls in play to left field. These differences in his hitting tendencies from 2024 to 2025 can be seen in the table below as gathered from his Baseball Savant page.

pull % straight % opposite % 2024 29.7% 41.2 29.1 2025 38.0% 40.3 21.7

Combined with a 4.2% decrease in groundball rate and a 2.9% uptick in line drive rate, Garcia’s hitting the ball with much more authority than he ever has before. Whereas he was previously known for his non-offensive attributes, he’s bringing a lot more to the table than even the Royals could have predicted.

Strong Defense and Baserunning

As mentioned earlier, Maikel Garcia’s defensive prowess has always been one of the highlights of his game and has earned him the playing time that he’s capitalizing on now. In 2023, he sported an incredible 15 OAA which ranked him in the 98th percentile in all of MLB. The following season he regressed to the 75th percentile and currently sits in the 77th percentile thus far in 2025.