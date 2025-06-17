Does Bobby Witt Jr. Finally Have the Help He Needs?

It’s hard to evaluate anything about the Kansas City Royals and not get caught up in the recent struggles they’ve experienced, especially from an offensive standpoint.

That being said, if we put the recent slip in the American League standings aside, the Royals are still in the thick of the postseason picture and have a postseason-worthy team on paper, led of course by the great Bobby Witt Jr.

While he may not look quite like the 10 fWAR player and AL MVP runner-up he was a year ago, Witt is still one of the most prolific offensive forces in baseball.

No team can be carried by just one man, though. Just ask the 2010s Los Angeles Angels with prime Mike Trout or the current Pittsburgh Pirates with Paul Skenes. There are 25 other names on a big league roster that need to play their individual roles in order for a team to succeed.