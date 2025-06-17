Does Bobby Witt Jr. Finally Have the Help He Needs?
He hasn't been his 2024 self, but Witt is still hoping to lead Kansas City back to the postseason. Does he have the necessary help?
It’s hard to evaluate anything about the Kansas City Royals and not get caught up in the recent struggles they’ve experienced, especially from an offensive standpoint.
That being said, if we put the recent slip in the American League standings aside, the Royals are still in the thick of the postseason picture and have a postseason-worthy team on paper, led of course by the great Bobby Witt Jr.
While he may not look quite like the 10 fWAR player and AL MVP runner-up he was a year ago, Witt is still one of the most prolific offensive forces in baseball.
No team can be carried by just one man, though. Just ask the 2010s Los Angeles Angels with prime Mike Trout or the current Pittsburgh Pirates with Paul Skenes. There are 25 other names on a big league roster that need to play their individual roles in order for a team to succeed.
So, looking at the Royals, does Witt have the help he needs for this team to be the legitimate contender many thought they could be entering the 2025 campaign?
The answer – yes. And no?
Stats updated prior to games on June 16.
The Help Is There on Paper, Just Not Always in the Box Score
The Royals still had holes in their lineup heading into 2025, but after their showing in last year’s ALDS, there was certainly promise that they could at least match that this season.
After all, they still had the likes of Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino holding down the heart of the order alongside Witt. Add to that the addition of a leadoff man in Jonathan India and the brewing anticipation for the arrival of blue chip prospect Jac Caglianone, and suddenly there was hope that this offense – which was, in fact, the weak point in their postseason run – would finally have that extra oomph.
In some ways, it does. We’re finally seeing the long-awaited breakout campaign of Pasquantino, who, after a dreadful month of April with a .177 AVG, .569 OPS and 49 wRC+, has rewritten the script in both May and June.
In May, he wound up hitting .330 with an .839 OPS and 136 wRC+. He’s then risen even further to the occasion and looked significantly better so far in June, slashing .362/.423/.511 with a 164 wRC+ so far.
Along with Pasquantino, the Royals have enjoyed the unexpected breakout of third baseman Maikel Garcia, who’s arguably been their best hitter this season.
Garcia has gone from a 69 wRC+ bat in 157 games in 2024 to someone who’s in the same breath in the wRC+ conversation as Juan Soto (21st at 139) and Francisco Lindor (27th at 135), sitting 22nd in baseball with a 138 mark.
Witt might be the poster boy for this Royals roster, but Garcia has the better offensive numbers in 2025, leading the team in AVG (.312), OBP (.374), SLG (.482) and the already mentioned wRC+.
The issues come with the other two names of this team’s “big five,” as while Witt (.798 OPS and 114 wRC+) may not be the same type of hitter he was last season, at least he’s performing to the above-average standard necessary of a top name on a competitive-leaning club.
The same cannot be said for Perez or India.
Perez is putting together a woefully disappointing answer to his bounce-back 2024 campaign, in which he drove in 104 while slashing .271/.330/.456 with a 115 wRC+.
The once-prized backstop looks to be aging very poorly before our very eyes, as through the first 67 games of the season, he’s slashing just .235/.272/.367 with a 72 wRC+.
Then there’s the leadoff man, who’s struggled to be the productive hitter that such a role requires, hitting just .249 with a .668 OPS and a notably below-average 89 wRC+.
Thankfully, an average of .289, a near .800 OPS and a 116 wRC+ in the month of June may very well suggest that India is evolving from a liability to an asset to this lineup.
Then there’s the new kid on the block. With such lofty expectations after a meteoric rise through the upper minors to start the season, Caglianone hasn’t quite lived up to the initial glitz and glamour that he carried upon his call-up.
While it’s unfair to put such pressure on a 22-year-old getting his first taste of big league ball – especially one that was only drafted last year – a .209/.227/.256 slash line with a 27 wRC+ isn’t nearly the productive piece that an everyday player should be on a competitive roster.
Now it’s still just weeks since his MLB debut, and he’s too talented a player to continue struggling like this, but the conversation needs to be had of just how productive he can be in his rookie season, as growing pains are a natural part of a young big leaguer’s career arc.
Then there’s always the case that the Royals could use more offensively, especially considering that a bottom third of the order consisting of the likes of Kyle Isbel and Drew Waters, amongst others, isn’t exactly the most fear-inducing or awe-inspiring group of names to round out a postseason hopeful’s order.
This team still has too many assets beyond just the offense (which I’ll address momentarily) to throw in the towel this early in June, so the expectation remains that J.J. Picollo and the Royals front office will be active at next month’s trade deadline.
The Rest of the Royals’ Roster Can Do Some Real Damage
Looking beyond the lineup, the pieces seem to be coming together nicely on the mound in order to give Witt and his band of offensive brothers a shot to win on a nightly basis, regardless of how many runs they squeak across the board. And if the first two-plus months have taught us anything about this Royals team, it’s that the offense needs all the boost it can get from its pitching staff.
The Royals possess a starting staff that ranks in the top five in ERA (5th at 3.44), as well as the top 10 in WHIP (T-8th at 1.18), FIP (10th at 3.81) and BAA (T-6th at .231) this season.
Last year’s AL Cy Young runner-up, Seth Lugo, is crafting another low-3.00 ERA campaign. Michael Wacha is in the midst of his fourth consecutive sub-3.50 ERA season.
Then there are the breakout sensations Kris Bubic and Noah Cameron. Bubic looks like a top-notch Cy Young contender this season with a 1.92 ERA, and Cameron has answered the call to fill a rotation spot in a more than admirable manner, throwing to a low-2.00s ERA so far.
Then, we need to remember the fact that ace Cole Ragans hasn’t looked nearly himself – he’s battled a nagging groin ailment and now a shoulder injury. Should he come back healthy, the Royals will be spoiled in starter riches.
Finally, there’s the bullpen, which looks remarkably better this season thanks to some offseason upgrades and some big breakouts of its own, sitting 10th in ERA at 3.45.
Carlos Estévez leads the American League in saves at 19 and trails only San Diego’s Robert Suarez for top of the majors, while Lucas Erceg continues to act as the Robin to his Batman with a 1.88 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and .193 BAA.
Pair that with some unexpected exceptional middle relief results from arms like Daniel Lynch IV, Steven Cruz and Taylor Clarke, along with the anticipated return of arms like Hunter Harvey and potentially even Kyle Wright (should there be no room in the rotation for him), and this bullpen might be built to last.
Everything Is In Place, and the Time Is Now for Kansas City
As you can see, the Royals have plenty of talent in place to think that they can run at least to the standard of last year’s trip to the ALDS, but possibly better.
Now it’s just a matter of whether it can all come together for the Royals to start climbing the ranks in the AL postseason picture again.
There’s certainly room for more help to be acquired externally, and that could play a significant role in the Royals’ competitiveness. However, after an all-around weak performance in back-to-back series sweeps to both the upper echelon of the league in the New York Yankees and the basement dwellers in the Athletics, the time is now for Witt’s already existing help that’s currently underperforming to kick it into gear.