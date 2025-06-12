The Reds’ Rotation Has Been a Real Strength in 2025

The Starting Rotation Leading the Way

Looking at every starting pitching staff in the MLB, the Reds’ rotation ranks seventh in ERA (3.55) and innings pitched (367.2). Obviously, a top-seven ERA is great for a starting staff, but the rotation ranking seventh in innings pitched is the number that I love to see.

In years past, Cincinnati’s bullpen has been heavily worked throughout the summer trying to bail out short starts. Well, that has not been the case this year.

One of the keys to success for any rotation is limiting the long ball. This Reds rotation, who has the challenge of playing half of their games in one of the most hitter-friendly environments in all of baseball, is doing a good enough job at keeping the ball in the park. They sit in the middle of the pack across the league, which is an improvement from where they’ve been in previous seasons.

This rotation as a whole has been great, but the individual performances are all noteworthy. Let’s take a deeper look at who is leading the way.

Horses at the Top

Coming into the year, Hunter Greene needed to prove that his great 2024 wasn’t a fluke and solidify himself as an ace in this league. He has done just that.

Through 11 starts, Greene’s 2.72 ERA (162 ERA+) is almost an exact match to his 2024 output. However, looking deeper, it is clear that Greene has taken that next step.