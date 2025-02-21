Jeimer Candelario’s Bounce Back is Needed for the Reds

Before we jump into what Candelario’s 2025 might look like, let’s rewind to 2024. We need a full understanding of what went wrong and why his production took such a dip.

What Went Wrong in 2024

After inking a three-year, $45 million deal, Candelario was not the player the Reds had hoped for. The production dipped, defense took a step back, and his approach worsened as his confidence faded. For a player to go from non-tendered to signing a substantial deal probably comes with some pressure. Candelario struggled out of the gate, which isn’t too unusual for him, before settling in.

As the weather warmed up, so did his bat. In May, Candy posted a .759 OPS before exploding with a .894 OPS in June. Finally settling in and finding his stride, Candelario slashed .290/.302/.591 with eight home runs in June and looked like he was ready to take off.

Then injuries set in. In late June a hamstring injury popped up that would not cause him to miss significant time, but did effect his play. You could see a player who was battling through something and could not swing with the same comfort or balance. In July, Candy posted a .181/.243/.319 slash while striking out left and right. A completely different player than the month prior.

Similar struggles continued into August when a fractured toe ended his season. As much as I would love to push all the blame toward injury and promise a massive season simply because he is healthy, I’d be lying. There’s a few layers to his struggles that can still prove to be an issue in 2025.

Candelario was never known as much of a power hitter. His years in Detroit playing at Comerica Park robbed him of home run numbers but did help him rack up doubles.