What the Reds Could, But Won’t, Do with Newfound TV Money

The Cincinnati Reds were one of many teams who entered the offseason with uncertainty regarding where their games will be broadcast.

In November, the Reds had come to an agreement with the MLB for them to broadcast their games for the 2025 season.

Earlier this week, the Reds reversed course and came to an agreement with the newly-branded FanDuel Sports Network, formerly known as Bally Sports.

The Reds have never been a team to spend a lot of money, and it seemed as though the Reds were going to be done adding when Nick Krall stated that sending a Compensation Pick in the upcoming draft to the Dodgers in the Gavin Lux trade gave the Reds a little bit more breathing room financially.