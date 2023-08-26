Top 10 Most Underrated Pitchers in Major League Baseball

You can only be a good player if you’re on the field, and Gausman is that guy. He’s been one of the most durable starting pitchers over the last three seasons outside of a few guys. Sandy Alcantara and Aaron Nola are workhorses, but they have been inconsistent this year. Cole has thrown more innings, too, but he is undeniably one of the best in the game.

Only two pitchers have thrown more innings than Gausman with a lower ERA since the start of 2021: Corbin Burnes and Zack Wheeler.

Kevin Gausman revs it up to 99 on his 100th pitch of the day to pick up his 11th K through 6!



What a performance! pic.twitter.com/MKWDEsbY3x — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 1, 2023

Tanner Bibee

Never a widely analyzed prospect or a big name in the minors, Tanner Bibee has exploded in his rookie year. Bibee is taking the ball every fifth day for the Guardians, serving up a 3.01 ERA through 113 IP and punching out nearly nine batters per nine.

“He’s just a walking quality start,” our own Aram Leighton put it perfectly when describing Bibee. He is similar to his fellow Cleveland arm Cal Quantrill, yet Bibee’s stuff is more electric with violent movement.

There are many skill sets to pitching: good mechanics, good stuff, and then the chess match, which is arguably the toughest to master. Bibee is simply a smart guy when it comes to the mental game of pitching. His success on the bump is a direct result of his ability to match his pitch arsenal strengths against hitters’ weaknesses and win the chess match side of the game.

Zach Eflin

The Rays put themselves ahead of the pack with one of the hottest starts in baseball history. Since then, they have lost three of their top starting pitchers to injury. The former Phillies backend starter has abruptly become the ace for a team striving to compete for a deep run in the postseason.