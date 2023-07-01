The Miami Marlins Unsung Hero – Braxton Garrett

It has been stated multiple times that the Marlins are good at developing pitchers.

However, as this season has gone on, their most consistent starter has come from an unlikely left-handed pitcher named Braxton Garrett.

Coming into the season, Braxton was actually the odd man out of the rotation after the Marlins decided to go with Sandy Alcantara, Jesus Luzardo, Edward Cabrera, Trevor Rogers, and Johnny Cueto to round out the starting five.

After being designated as Miami’s long-man in the bullpen, and even being sent down to Triple-A for some time, Garrett has taken his production to the next level and has been a consistent staple in this rotation ever since he was slotted in after some injuries.