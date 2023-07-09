Rays’ Gamble on Zach Eflin Is Paying Off

Like so many players before him, Zach Eflin is having a career resurgence in Tampa Bay, and he has helped the Rays to the best record in the American League.

Eflin was a highly touted prospect, making his MLB debut at just 22 years old in 2016, but was never able to live up to expectations. That said, he was a solid middle-of-the-rotation starter, posting an ERA under 4.50 in every season since 2018. His underlying numbers, though, were always better than his ERA, which led the Rays to sign him to a three-year, $40 million contract.

The contract has paid off immensely so far for Tampa, as Eflin has posted career bests with a 3.24 ERA, 3.09 FIP, and a WHIP under 1.00 through his first 16 starts. Eflin has kept his HR/9 under 1.00 as well and has had the best K/BB ratio of his career. In short, he has been the dominant starter the Phillies always hoped he could be.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 03: Zach Eflin #56 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning in Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Eflin has found success despite his fastball velocity ranking in the bottom 15% of qualified pitchers, thanks to his wide repertoire of pitches and his pinpoint command. He is in the 90th percentile for walk rate and the 88th percentile for chase rate, which indicates he is able to put his pitches exactly where he wants them. Moreover, he consistently keeps hitters off balance thanks to his ability to tunnel his pitches.