Brayan Bello Looks Like a Building Block in the Red Sox Rotation

The Red Sox season hasn’t been going the way they hoped. A mixture of highs and lows has resulted in them straddling a .500 record for the past few weeks. But 24-year-old Brayan Bello has been a bright spot for the team and could become an integral part of the rotation in the future.

Bello first debuted with the Sox last season. He struggled in his first major league stint, posting a 4.71 ERA over 13 outings. He struggled again to start this season. A 6.57 ERA in his first three starts raised questions about his ability to succeed at the major league level.

However, Bello has a 2.93 ERA since May, which ranks in the top 20 of qualified pitchers during that time. On Sunday, Bello had his best outing to date against the rival Yankees. The seven-inning, two-run outing resulted in a Red Sox win and highlighted the incredible poise the young pitcher has on the mound.

“Somebody his age could have very easily gotten distracted,” Kike Hernández told reporters after Sunday’s game, referencing a bad bounce that lead to the Yankees scoring two runs. “But he didn’t lose focus…he just kept pitching.”