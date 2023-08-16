Cole Ragans and the Royals Improving Pitching Development

To say the stuff is nasty is an understatement. According to Baseball Savant, his fastball increased from 92.1 mph in 2022 to 96.2 mph this season and he ranks in the 90th percentile in fastball spin. One of the main reasons J.J. Picollo and company pursued Ragans.

On top of that, Ragans is in the 71st percentile in Whiff% and 67th percentile in K%. Many expect this number to continue to increase as he gets more starts with Kansas City. The improved fastball has led to him also seeing many improvements in his off-speed pitches (changeup, curveball, slider, and cutter). His improved fastball command is allowing his off-speed to play off that and is leading to his Chase Rate to slowly creep up.

Cole Ragans perfect 3-2 changeup for strike three



The stuff he has in his five-pitch mix and his ability to execute is already starting to pay dividends and get the respect of many on his team and across the league. His start against the Boston Red Sox on August 11th was not only the best by any Royals starter, but one was one of the best starts by a pitcher across the league. He generated 18 Whiffs in that start with a 34% CWS according to Pitcher List.

Ragans worked the fastball up in the zone (getting it up to 98mph at one point) and his cutter on the inner half to get to hitters. He was able to back door the curveball to righties, paint the slider on the outer half to lefties, and keep the changeup low in the zone to generate even more swing and miss. It was a beautiful masterpiece.

For a Royals rotation that has struggled all year long, Ragans put together the best start by a Royals starter and has pretty much set himself up to be a lock in the rotation in 2024. A lot of the success can of course be attributed to Ragans himself, but the improvements made in the Royals pitching department by Brian Sweeney and Zach Bove should also be recognized.

A Hat Tip to the Royals Trade Analysis and Pitching Development

When Ragans was with the Texas Rangers, he was primarily being used as a reliever. Brian Sweeney and company did an incredible job of quickly getting him stretched out to be a starter in a short period of time. Not something we had seen in the past from the Royals.