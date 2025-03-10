Checking in on the Top Rockies Spring Training Storylines
With multiple high-end prospects nearing the big leagues, the Rockies should be an intriguing team to follow in 2025. Let's check in on some of the most notable storylines out of their camp.
Since the turn of the century, only two clubs have lost 100-games in three consecutive seasons. The belief in Scottsdale, AZ is that the Colorado Rockies will not be added to that list in 2025.
Bud Black’s club was bolstered by prospect promotions and a classic case of hope in the second half of 2024. The youth may have injected life into the roster, but not in the win column as the team sputtered to a 10-15 record in September.
This spring, many more minor leaguers with impressive pedigrees have broken Rockies’ camp at Salt River Fields. Unfortunately, that’s felt like the case for a few years since the bygone days of Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Jon Gray.
Since then, the top brass in Denver has been repeating that a turnaround is approaching in the coming two seasons. This time, the prospects are knocking on the door and there’s no reason not to let them in with an intention to truly get off the losing track.
1. Will Chase Dollander be on the Opening Day roster?
When Dollander took the mound on field three on the team’s third full-team workout to throw live batting practice against three of the best hitters the team had to offer, a large crowd gathered to see how the top pitching prospect for the Rockies would perform. A buzz was in the air for the first time at Salt River Fields since Kris Bryant inked a seven-year, $182 million deal ahead of the 2022 season.
Dollander didn’t disappoint. He retired Ryan McMahon, Bryant and Ezequiel Tovar in order over 14 pitches, including two strikeouts.
“Arm felt great. I thought my stuff was good, kind of yanking a couple things early,” Dollander said. “But I think that was just the jitters, maybe a little bit. Just really excited to get out there and face some of these guys, kind of see what I got.”
He followed up that performance with his Cactus League debut at Scottsdale Stadium against Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants. Once again, heads were turning with every curveball, changeup and strike three over his two innings of work.
Since that first outing, the results haven’t quite been there. There’s been a propensity for the 23-year-old to give up the long ball, three in his first five innings of work. In his last outing on Saturday, he walked four against the Athletics, something he did only once in 23 outings last season in the minors.
“I think (learning is) the most important thing,” Black said of Dollander’s performance. “Chase is going against lineups that are a little bit more talented than what he’s seen in the lower minor leagues. So it’s good for him to see the at bats, see the more discriminating hitter – they’ll take pitches, they might not expand the zone – and location. Throwing strikes is very important for a major league pitcher.”
GM Bill Schmidt has been adamant that if Dollander does what he and the coaching staff feel is enough this spring, then Dollander will be on the flight to Florida for Opening Day against the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite a 12.15 ERA over three starts, everyone is still speaking highly of arguably the best pitching prospect in franchise history.
“His talent level is such where it’s exciting. You combine the talent with what you see from the guy in his poise and his confidence and who he is as a player, that’s what’s exciting,” Black said in February. “It’s the total package. There’s been a lot of hype around Chase which has been, for the most part, a good thing because it shows that there’s a guy that could really be impactful.”
2. Who’s the no. 2 catcher behind Jacob Stallings?
There was a changing of the guard on August 16 last year when Elias Díaz was released and top catching prospect Drew Romo was promoted from Triple-A. It not only signaled the start of the team’s youth movement, but it created an open competition for catcher of the future.
Romo started 13 of 23 games for the Rockies following his debut before hearing crickets. He sat for the next 13 games with nary a pinch-hit appearance or late-inning defensive replacement. At the same time, Hunter Goodman was given a bulk of starts behind the plate. He slugged four home runs over four games, including nine runs batted in during that span.
The non-roster invitation to five-year veteran Austin Nola raised some eyebrows about whether the second catcher’s spot on the roster would be torn away from Goodman or Romo, but that remains to be seen. Goodman was the favorite to win this battle with Romo as the underdog and Nola as the dark horse; so far, it’s shaken out that way through Colorado’s first 15 games of the Cactus League.
Goodman has started one less game than Stallings and one more than Romo. More importantly, the 25-year-old is batting .375 (6-for-16) with three doubles. He’s taken four walks and struck out only twice.
3. What constitutes a good season by Kris Bryant?
Colorado has received very little for their very massive investment ahead of the 2022 campaign. In 159 games over his three seasons with the club, Bryant has produced 17 home runs and 60 RBI with a .713 OPS, or virtually the same numbers that McMahon contributed during 2024 alone.
The thing that Bryant needs at this point in his career is to show up every day ready to play. Even if the 33-year-old shows continual regression from his seasons with the Chicago Cubs, he will have to build momentum somehow. Playing regularly is his best bet for now.
Does manager Black agree with that sentiment?
“That’s fair to say,” Black added, “Kris is looking to get back on the horse and ride. I think that’s the thing Kris is looking forward to and being able to do that to get — in your words — momentum to get going. And he’s fully aware of that.”
Outside of getting plunked on the first day of full-team workouts, Bryant has indicated he’s been feeling good. He hasn’t played on back-to-back days yet, but he has been able to improve upon his bat speed. That was on full display against the Chicago White Sox ninth-rated prospect Jairo Iriarte on Feb. 25. Bryant produced a 111.8 mph exit velocity and a 462 ft home run, two numbers that haven’t been seen from him since 2017.
“We’re seeing the results of (his offseason training),” Black said of his designated hitter. “He’s stayed on his program during Spring Training. He’s doing well. Bat speed looks good. He’s moving well. No problems whatsoever with the way he’s bouncing back every day. He’s in a good spot.”
4. Which young relievers make the trip north?
The signing of Scott Alexander to a one-year, $2 million deal last month locked down another spot in the bullpen. The 35-year-old with a career 3.20 ERA and 66.8% ground ball percentage gives Black another experienced reliever to team with Tyler Kinley.
Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess. Jimmy Herget is the only other member of the bullpen without options after the team waived former closer Justin Lawrence. Colorado could opt to use the remaining places in the bullpen to rotate through more than 10 relievers on the 40-man who do have options.
Seth Halvorsen and Victor Vodnik served as the closer for periods of time in 2024 while Angel Chivilli and Luis Peralta had prolonged stretches of success. Diego Castillo, a non-roster invite with seven years of big league experience, has been spoken about highly throughout camp despite a 7.20 ERA and earned runs allowed in two of five appearances.
Should the club want to carry a long reliever, the Rockies have Tanner Gordon and Bradley Blalock as options following the option of Anthony Molina to minor league camp. Jake Bird could also be utilized in this role, as more than a third of his outings with Colorado have spanned more than an inning.
5. Can load management get more from the team’s best?
The signing of Thairo Estrada appeared curious after the club had already agreed to a one-year deal with Kyle Farmer. It seemed as if the 34-year-old was the replacement at second base following the non-tender of Brendan Rodgers. Appearances, however, can be deceiving.
By improving the quality of the team’s utility player, Colorado is hoping that more off-days can be given to the infield to increase the inevitable wear and tear of the 162-game grind. McMahon played through nagging injuries throughout much of the second half and his production suffered. Ezequiel Tovar has missed only 14 games over the past two seasons, three of which were for the birth of his first child.
Considering Estrada has played 140 games only once and 1B Michael Toglia is gearing up for his first full-season in the Majors after breaking out for 25 home runs over 116 games, insurance with upside may be precisely what the team needs in Farmer.
6. Who gets the ball in the ninth inning?
Colorado entered 2024 without a true closer on the roster. Their leader in saves failed to reach 15 saves for the second-consecutive season, a first since joining the league in 1993.
Over the course of the 37 team saves, Vodnik (9 saves) and Halvorsen (2) showed potential to lock down the ninth. Vodnik’s hold on the closer’s role would have lasted much longer, had his momentum not been halted by a stint on the injured list. Halvorsen was electric immediately, frequently touching 100 mph and even recording a save against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road.
The buzz around camp is that Halvorsen could open the year with the closer’s job with a good showing in spring. He’s tied with Kinley with four scoreless appearances and has a 1.80 ERA in five innings of work.
7. Who will be running out to right field?
Let’s get one thing clear: Bryant will not log the most games played in right field for the Rockies in 2025. Starting in right on Opening Day may be one thing. Playing there regularly — for a guy with nearly as many games started at DH during his time in Denver — is another thing.
Jordan Beck is the favorite to win the spot in right field. His 2024 season was curtailed when he broke the fourth metacarpal in his left hand diving for a ball. Despite the poor offensive numbers when he returned, there’s belief the 23-year-old can be a big part of the club’s future after hitting 25 home runs and racking up 91 RBI in his first full-season as a professional in 2023.
A pair of corner outfielders in Zac Veen and Yanquiel Fernández would love to stake their claim at a place on the roster. Sam Hilliard has secured a spot as the team’s fourth outfielder as he can spell Brenton Doyle on days when the two-time Gold Glove Award winner needs a day off his feet.
There looks to be one final spot on the bench, and veterans Sean Bouchard and Nick Martini, a non-roster invite who posted a .713 OPS with the Cincinnati Reds in 2023-24, have performed well thus far in Spring Training.
“They’re veteran players. Statistically – and you look at the hard hit rates and their at-bats – it’s been good,” Black said of the pair. “A lot of the younger guys are a little bit excited. You can tell that a couple guys who are first in big league camp, potentially fighting for a job, at times you can see them pressing a little bit. You don’t see that out of Bouchard or Martini.”
8. Is the starting rotation really better than it’s been in years?
Colorado features five starting pitchers with whom many baseball fans are familiar: Kyle Freeland, Germán Márquez, Austin Gomber, Ryan Feltner and Antonio Senzatela.
Márquez and Senzatela both returned from Tommy John surgery last season to varying results. Márquez made one start before having a setback with right elbow inflammation, missing the final two months of the season. Senzatela made three starts, increasing his pitch total with each outing.
The pair of 30-year-old Venezuelans will be given every chance to reclaim some of the form Colorado thought they were getting by signing them to extensions. It’s even more likely they’ll be relied upon with Gomber on the shelf for the time being with shoulder soreness.
Blalock’s team-leading 8.1 innings pitched and 2.16 ERA has been a worry candidates for the rotation should any of the five experienced starters — in addition to Dollander — not be ready for Opening Day.
Carson Palmquist and Sean Sullivan have also been considered quality depth pieces for the rotation later in the season, but both are behind schedule thus far in spring and may need to wait until the second half before making their Major League debut.
9. Can Nolan Jones get back to 2023?
After an injury-plagued 2024, Jones is looking to get back on track as part of Colorado’s core. What Black wants to see out of him is simple: 2023.
Jones had multiple stints on the IL with a low back strain that kept him limited to only 79 games. A year prior, he finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year Award voting and had the first 20-20 season for a rookie in franchise history.
The 26-year-old has been given the most at-bats on the team through March 9 in hopes he’ll break out of a February funk that saw him go 0-for-13 to start his spring. Jones struggled when he first came to the Rockies in 2023 before the eventual breakout.
With strong defensive abilities in left field, an upside matched by few on the 40-man roster and no options remaining, Jones’ place on the roster is safe for now. Depending on what happens come May, any number of youngsters posting video game numbers in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League could take his spot in the starting lineup.
10. Can McMahon, Doyle and Tovar replace Charlie Blackmon?
With depth having improved across the board for Colorado, the club still has one notable vacancy on their roster: Leader.
Every postseason contender can look to at least one MVP-caliber player. It could be argued the last Rockies’ club that made it to October had three of that ilk in 2018: Arenado, Story and Charlie Blackmon.
In the wake of Blackmon’s retirement, it’s abundantly clear that the club is lacking leadership within the clubhouse. McMahon is the only remaining position player on the roster from 2018 and the longest tenured Rockie behind a trio of starting pitchers: Freeland, Márquez and Senzatela.
“That’s one of the biggest testaments for us this season. It’s trying to get guys like me, Tovar and McMahon really try to come out of our shell and be more vocal with guys,” Doyle said at Rockies Fest in January. “It’s huge especially in a team sport because a leader is a guy that everyone is going to try to go to and he’s going to be the one to pick everyone up. It’s super important.”
McMahon became a first-time All-Star in 2024 with Tovar and Doyle winning NL Gold Glove Awards at their respective positions, with the latter taking home his second in as many seasons. Doyle (26) and Tovar (23) are still climbing the ladder to find how high their talents can take them. Should all three take step a step forward, it may be enough to replace Chuck Nazty in the clubhouse and rejuvenate a franchise in need of its next superstar.
Final Thoughts
It’s not crazy to think the Rockies could win 10 more games this season. That would only put them at 71-90. Even a 15-win turnaround would still require another 10-plus win improvement to get them within reach of the final National League Wild Card in 2026.
All of that is possible if the youth leads the way on such an improvement. Rather, it’s possible if the front office and coaching staff are willing to give opportunities to lesser established players than ever, and if the farm system the franchise has been touting for years is finally at the precipice of breaking through in 2025.