Checking in on the Top Rockies Spring Training Storylines

1. Will Chase Dollander be on the Opening Day roster?

SCOTTSDALE, – MARCH 16: Chase Dollander #30 of the Colorado Rockies pitches during the 2024 Spring Breakout Game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

When Dollander took the mound on field three on the team’s third full-team workout to throw live batting practice against three of the best hitters the team had to offer, a large crowd gathered to see how the top pitching prospect for the Rockies would perform. A buzz was in the air for the first time at Salt River Fields since Kris Bryant inked a seven-year, $182 million deal ahead of the 2022 season.

Dollander didn’t disappoint. He retired Ryan McMahon, Bryant and Ezequiel Tovar in order over 14 pitches, including two strikeouts.

“Arm felt great. I thought my stuff was good, kind of yanking a couple things early,” Dollander said. “But I think that was just the jitters, maybe a little bit. Just really excited to get out there and face some of these guys, kind of see what I got.”

He followed up that performance with his Cactus League debut at Scottsdale Stadium against Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants. Once again, heads were turning with every curveball, changeup and strike three over his two innings of work.

Since that first outing, the results haven’t quite been there. There’s been a propensity for the 23-year-old to give up the long ball, three in his first five innings of work. In his last outing on Saturday, he walked four against the Athletics, something he did only once in 23 outings last season in the minors.

“I think (learning is) the most important thing,” Black said of Dollander’s performance. “Chase is going against lineups that are a little bit more talented than what he’s seen in the lower minor leagues. So it’s good for him to see the at bats, see the more discriminating hitter – they’ll take pitches, they might not expand the zone – and location. Throwing strikes is very important for a major league pitcher.”