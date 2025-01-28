Colorado Hypes a Bright Future Ahead at Rockies Fest 2025

Charlie’s Back, Man

Less than four months after Charlie Blackmon stepped aside from the game following a career spent entirely with the organization, it was announced that the 14-year-veteran was coming back as a special assistant to the general manager.

“I don’t think you can be a player at this level with the amount of competitiveness you need to have to be successful in the big leagues, and then just turn baseball off,” a newly coifed Blackmon said. “I can’t do that. So I was going to be around it, whether I was buying a ticket or or watching on TV or whatever it may be. I’m glad it’s in an official capacity around the organization.”

Blackmon still plans to be around his family more than ever during the season as his position won’t be in a full-time capacity. Instead, it will be a little bit of everything. However, it won’t in the Rockies dugout in the same way as another special assistant, Vinny Castilla.

“We’ve talked about going out to scout — which is a passion for Charlie — around Georgia, Atlanta. Maybe coming to the draft, instructional leagues. Player development,” GM Bill Schmidt said. “The first year out there (is) trying to figure out their life.”

Retirement has been good to him so far, even though the optics seem to be the same as when he was a rookie. Blackmon still showed up to the team’s fan fest and still has plans to be in Scottsdale next month for the start of Spring Training. He went skiing for the first time in his life at 38 years old, dropped what appeared to be 10-15 pounds and got rid of his trademark mullet.

The beard, however, is still here.