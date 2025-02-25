Inside Rockies Top Prospect Chase Dollander’s First Spring Start

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Chase Dollander had just given up his first home run during an MLB spring training game, and now the Colorado Rockies top pitching prospect had to face veteran third baseman Matt Chapman, coming off a season where he paced the San Francisco Giants in bWAR with 7.1.

This might be a time when a 23-year-old right-hander getting his first taste of facing a lineup peppered with big leaguers might show some cracks. However, Dollander has already developed a reputation for locking in and pitching well above his experience in the minor leagues (where he has logged just one season and 23 starts, none of which came above Double-A).

Facing Chapman, Dollander quickly jumped in front 0-2 and then launched a pitch that was headed behind the five-time Gold Glove winner.

Chapman ducked, with his posture sticking his bat up in the air. Dollander’s wayward pitch ended up striking the bat, resulting in a foul ball and a moment of levity in an intense matchup.