Can the Rockies’ Improved Rotation Depth Help Them Avoid 100 Losses in 2025?

The former Tampa Bay Rays farmhand wasn’t just able to be available. There was a potential no-hit bid each time he stepped on the mound. He was the first Rockies starter to make the NL All-Star team in over a decade when he earned a selection in 2021. His 986 career strikeouts are the most in franchise history.

Say what you will about the Rockies not being too picky about who takes the ball every five days, but Márquez was also good for a 112 ERA+ during his first six full seasons as a big leaguer. Only three Colorado pitchers have been better, with only Ubaldo Jiménez (128 ERA+) being notably so.

Senzatela’s durability and success have never reached the same heights as his counterpart, but his mentality is one that fits the treacherous ways of Coors Field. Senza didn’t just survive; he could also thrive at altitude. While not quite Jorge de la Rosa in terms of success in Denver, Senzatela’s home ERA is exactly half a run less than on the road.

An ability to induce ground balls and limit home runs was one of the reasons Colorado gave him a five-year, $50 million extension following the 2021 season. Since then, a torn ACL and UCL surgery have limited him to 24 starts.

It’s reasonable to think Márquez and Senzatela might only combine for 30 starts in 2025, or one middle-of-the-rotation starter between the two. Yet, as two question marks who have yet to throw a complete season following Tommy John surgery, Colorado might be eager to sign up for as much.

Márquez is a free agent following 2025 and Senzatela is signed through 2026. While they may no longer be a part of the picture for the Rockies’ next contender, they are key pieces this season as the club continues to transition to a more youthful group of players.