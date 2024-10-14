Now That He’s Retired, Will Charlie Blackmon’s No. 19 Be Retired Next?

It’s a special thing for an athlete to play long enough to reach their late-30s at the highest level of their sport. And it’s especially rare for a player in the modern day to spend the entirety of their career with one organization.

Special and rare are two words that adequately describe the recently retired Charlie Blackmon.

Drafted in 2008 and making his debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2011, Blackmon donned the purple pinstripes for 14 seasons. During that time, he won over the hearts of Denver denizens with his offbeat personality, a beard and mullet combination evocative of the Rocky Mountain region and an iconic walk-up song that he made his own.

“It’s rare that you see that kind of interaction from a fan base and a player in a stadium, and it’s just an incredible song, and I’ve never really once thought about changing it,” he said of The Outfield’s “Your Love” during his retirement press conference. “You can’t listen to that song and not think about baseball, not think about hitting. It just puts me in a great mindset… It makes me feel at home.”