Has Hunter Goodman Passed Drew Romo as the Rockies’ Catcher of the Future?

He dealt with a hand injury at High-A Spokane in 2022 followed by a slow start at the plate at Double-A Hartford in 2023 only to rebound impressively in the second half and have further offensive success at Triple-A this season.

After the first career base hit for #Rockies Drew Romo, teammate Jake Cave and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere pretend to throw the baseball into the stands. pic.twitter.com/IgoiaHcRY4 — The Rockies Insider with Patrick Lyons (@Rockies_Insider) August 21, 2024

Long considered an above-average defender, the 23-year-old has registered five caught stealings on 19 stolen base attempts since debuting with the Rockies last month. His 1.94-second pop-time ranks in the 69th percentile among all catchers in MLB.

However, Colorado’s no. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline is 8-for-46 (.174) at the plate since debuting on Aug. 17. As such, playing time for the switch-hitter has been hard to come by as of late. Romo has started once in the Rockies’ last nine games and just twice in their last 12.

Instead, Colorado and manager Bud Black have turned to 24-year-old Hunter Goodman.

It’s All Goodman

Selected in the 2021 MLB Draft just one year after Romo, the University of Memphis product moved quickly through the minors thanks to a pair of 30-homer campaigns in his first two full seasons in the organization.

While Goodman’s bat was projected to make an impact in the majors, his abilities on the defensive side were deemed less than ready. He began to play more first base in 2022, and when he continued to rake in 2023 at Double-A and Triple-A, an outfielder’s mitt was added to his bag.