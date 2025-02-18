Kyle Freeland’s Rebound Provides Valuable Lesson for the Rockies Young Starters

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — In only his second season as a big leaguer, Kyle Freeland accomplished something that only four pitchers had in the entire existence of the Colorado Rockies: earn a vote for the National League Cy Young Award.

The Denver-native posted a franchise-record 2.85 ERA over 33 starts in 2018 and finish fourth for the top pitching award in the game. The next season, Freeland suffered a fall from grace. He struggled so badly through the opening months of 2019 that it required a six-week stint in the minors.

“I really struggled to make that adjustment and figure out what’s going on and actually be open to change,” Freeland said of his 2019 mindset. “I just thought I should just keep trying what I’m trying, hopefully it would work out. And that usually never works out.”

So when Freeland was charged with 10 earned runs on Opening Day 2024 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and went on the injured list with a 13.21 ERA on April 19, he made sure history would not repeat itself.