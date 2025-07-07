Top 10 Biggest 2025 MLB All-Star Snubs
As a way to recognize the best players who didn't make the All-Star team (yet), we rank the 10 worst snubs from this year's Midsummer Classic.
Last night, the full rosters for the MLB All-Star Game were announced, as we enter the final week of baseball before the break.
While fans are always quick to celebrate their stars who have been selected, they are often even quicker to point out their favorite players who got snubbed from making the team. This year, there are some pretty high-profile snubs, with superstar Juan Soto headlining the list.
As a way to recognize the best players who did not make the All-Star team (yet), we decided to rank the top 10 worst snubs of 2025. The players we highlight are top performers who have done everything they can to prove they warrant the honor of being named All-Stars.
Some got squeezed due to a surplus of talent at their position, while others just got completely overlooked for lesser players. Our ranking is based on both how good these snubs have been this season, along with how much better they have been compared to the players who were rostered over them.
It also should be noted that we chose not to harp on any player who made the team due to being the best their team had to offer. Clearly, the rule that each franchise gets at least one All-Star has its flaws, but since it is not changing anytime soon, we choose not to spotlight those particular cases.
Without further ado, let’s dive in and look at some of the best players in baseball who could be watching this year’s Midsummer Classic from their couch next week.
All stats updated prior to games on Monday, July 7
10. Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers
There are just too many good National League outfielders right now. We have another NL outfielder featured very prominently near the top of this list, and he is certainly going to grab all the headlines for being the biggest snub in the National League outfield.
With that said, Andy Pages deserves a mention for being snubbed from an All-Star appearance as well.
Pages has enjoyed a breakout season this year at 24 years old, after posting what was largely an average season in his rookie year in 2024. Pages was far from promised the starting center fielder job for the Dodgers heading into spring training, but he ended up winning the job and has never looked back.
Through his first 87 games played, Pages is hitting .290/.329/.497 with a 129 wRC+. His 17 home runs are more than Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 15 and he also has nearly 20 more RBIs (58 to 39). Tatis has the slight fWAR edge over Pages, but largely due to his defense and baserunning being elite this year.
Still, Pages is no slouch defensively, ranking in the 94th percentile or better in OAA (6), Arm Value (2), and Arm Strength (94.1 MPH).
Tatis had an amazing start to his season in April, when he hit .345 with 8 home runs and a 182 wRC+, as he looked like a legit MVP candidate. In 58 games since then, Tatis has hit .218/.328/.364, with a 98 wRC+. The case can still be made for Tatis over Pages, especially if we are highlighting the stars in the game today, but his argument to make it over the top man on our list is far less compelling.
9. Jhoan Duran, Minnesota Twins
Now, each league only gets three relief pitchers, so making the team is very difficult and leads to more snubs than maybe any other position. With that said, if there is one reliever who was most snubbed, it is Jhoan Duran.
Duran is not ranking near the top of the saves leaderboards right now, but that is no reflection of how he has pitched. The 27-year-old closer has pitched to a 1.56 ERA, as he has yet to allow a home run across his first 41 appearances.
It is hard to find who to take off between Josh Hader, who leads the AL in saves at 25, Andres Munoz, who has pitched to a sparkling 1.06 ERA, and Aroldis Chapman has a 1.25 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP. Still, Duran should be an All-Star. Can’t we just add a fourth spot for another reliever?
8. Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins
Let’s stay in Minnesota, where Joe Ryan has absolutely put together an All-Star-caliber season. Through his first 18 games, Ryan has pitched to a 2.76 ERA across 104 1/3 innings pitched.
He is striking out 28.6% of the batters he has faced this season, while only walking 5.2%. Batters are hitting just .192 against Ryan, and his 0.89 WHIP has him in a tie with Jacob deGrom for the third-best mark among qualified starters.
The Twins have not been able to find much success this season, but Ryan has been one of the few bright spots. Ryan has been a quality starting pitcher for years now. This year, he is ascending to a true ace status in Minnesota.
7. Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies
Last year, Cristopher Sanchez was snubbed from the All-Star Game before eventually being named a replacement. The selection was rightfully earned, as Sanchez would go on to establish himself as a No. 2 to Zack Wheeler, having pitched to 3.32 ERA across 31 starts.
This year, Sanchez has been even better, pitching to a 2.68 ERA across 17 starts and 100 2/3 innings pitched. Not that we care about pitcher records as much as we once did, but Sanchez is 7-2, and the Phillies are a remarkable 13-4 when the left-hander takes the mound.
Maybe Sanchez will make it two-straight years being an All-Star replacement, because it certainly is his second year getting snubbed from the initial selections.
6. Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs
If there are only going to be two designated hitters in the National League, it is hard to argue against Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber. Still, that does not make it any easier for Cubs fans to stomach the fact that Seiya Suzuki is not heading to Atlanta.
The Cubs’ DH is leading MLB right now with 77 RBIs, as he is the beneficiary of hitting in the middle of a very deep and talented Chicago lineup. Most years, 25 home runs at the break would be impressive enough to warrant an All-Star selection.
Unfortunately for Suzuki, Ohtani has 30 and Schwarber has 27, as the DH position in the NL is as deep as it’s ever been (especially now that Rafael Devers has joined the chat). Still, Suzuki is putting up the best season of his MLB career, now playing as a full-time DH for the first time.
5. Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
On May 2nd, Framber Valdez saw his ERA climb to 4.39 after giving up four earned runs in five innings pitched against the White Sox.
The Astros lost the game, marking their fourth consecutive loss with Framber on the mound, and their fifth in his last six starts after winning one on Opening Day. Now, here we are over two months later, and that start on May 2nd is still the last time the Astros have lost a game when Valdez takes the mound.
Houston has won on Valdez’s turn in the rotation 11 times in a row, as their left-handed ace has pitched to a 2.07 ERA, while averaging nearly seven innings per start (6.7). Valdez’s teammate Hunter Brown earned the All-Star nod over him, and rightfully so, as he is pitcing to a sparkling 1.82 ERA, compared to Valdez at 2.90.
Still, this might be the best starting pitching tandem in baseball right now, and one that was worthy of being represented together in the All-Star Game.
4. Michael Busch, Chicago Cubs
No one in Atlanta is going to complain about Matt Olson getting an All-Star nod, but there are plenty of fans on the North Side of Chicago who would like a recount.
Michael Busch is leading all MLB first basemen in wRC+ at 166, putting him right with Pete Alonso (160) as the best two bats at the position this year.
Busch is hitting .297/.384/.566, with all of those marks being better than Olson’s, particularly the slugging percentage, which is nearly 70 points higher. Olson’s defense is much better, which is why he is leading all first basemen in fWAR. Still, Busch and the Cubs probably deserve the recognition a bit more than Olson and the Braves (removing the fact that they are the hometown team).
3. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
Trea Turner’s 3.8 fWAR is the best mark among all National League shortstops, and yet he finds himself on the outside looking in for the All-Star Game right now.
Turner has had a strong offensive season, but where he has particularly excelled is defensively at shortstop, where his 8 OAA trails only Masyn Winn and Nick Allen among NL shortstops. On the other end of the spectrum is Elly De La Cruz, whose -3 OAA is the second-worst mark among NL shortstops.
Where De La Cruz has excelled, however, is with his bat, as he has 18 home runs to Turner’s 11 and 60 RBIs to Turner’s 39. Elly’s 125 wRC+ is the second-best mark in the NL behind CJ Abrams. Turner has the third-best mark at 122.
After Francisco Lindor was snubbed from the last two All-Star Games, he was voted the starter for this year’s Midsummer Classic. Considering his NL MVP runner-up campaign last year, it is hard to quibble with Lindor’s selection, but Turner deserves to be on the roster too.
2. George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays
If you had told most MLB fans that the Toronto Blue Jays would have a three-game lead in the AL East on July 7th, they would have thought you were out of your mind. Yet here they are, having just passed up the Yankees after winning 10 of their last 11 games.
A big reason for their resurgent season has been the renaissance that they have enjoyed from a 35-year-old George Springer.
Across his first 84 games played, Springer is hitting .281/.374/.512, with 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases. His 2.0 fWAR is already his best mark since 2022, and is on pace to match his best year in a Blue Jays uniform (4.1 fWAR in 2022).
Steven Kwan and Julio Rodriguez were each named All-Stars over Springer, despite the fact that both of their numbers pale in comparison to the Blue Jays star. J-Rod has particularly struggled to meet his lofty expectations offensively with a 101 wRC+, as his defense is carrying most of his value.
Springer is one of the biggest snubs, because his story to be an All-Star is so much better than the two guys who made the team over him.
1. Juan Soto, New York Mets
Earlier, we mentioned how Fernando Tatis Jr. did not deserve to make this year’s All-Star over another NL outfielder. That outfielder is the $765 million man, Juan Soto.
While the season did not start off great for Soto, he has surely made up for lost time over the past five weeks. The NL Player of the Month for June has been on a heater for the Mets, which suddenly has him just behind James Wood for the NL-lead in wRC+ among outfielders.
By the end of the season, no one would be surprised if Soto turns in the best offensive campaign among any of the outfielders in the National League, as he has homered 12 times in his last 33 games played.
It is yet another season where Soto is rocking an on-base percentage right around .400, while he continues to walk more than he strikes out. Now that the power has returned, the sky’s the limit for Soto in the second half. But unless he is announced as a replacement, one of the game’s brightest stars will be absent at this year’s All-Star Game.