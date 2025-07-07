Top 10 Biggest 2025 MLB All-Star Snubs

Last night, the full rosters for the MLB All-Star Game were announced, as we enter the final week of baseball before the break.

While fans are always quick to celebrate their stars who have been selected, they are often even quicker to point out their favorite players who got snubbed from making the team. This year, there are some pretty high-profile snubs, with superstar Juan Soto headlining the list.

As a way to recognize the best players who did not make the All-Star team (yet), we decided to rank the top 10 worst snubs of 2025. The players we highlight are top performers who have done everything they can to prove they warrant the honor of being named All-Stars.

Some got squeezed due to a surplus of talent at their position, while others just got completely overlooked for lesser players. Our ranking is based on both how good these snubs have been this season, along with how much better they have been compared to the players who were rostered over them.