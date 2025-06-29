The Time is Now for Juan Soto to Carry the Mets

Starting on Friday the 13th (fitting isn’t it?), the orange and blue were losers of seven straight, including a sweep at the hands of the struggling Braves and a beatdown by the Phillies on June 20. Despite winning the next night, the Mets lost two more to bring their streak to 10 losses in 11 tries.

Now, they’re 3-12 since that Friday a few weeks back. Even with this miserable stretch, the Mets remain just a half-game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East division standings.

Stats and rankings taken prior to play on June 29.

Finding New Ways to Lose

Close to everything has gone wrong in Queens over the last two weeks. On June 12, Kodai Senga — who was leading the majors in ERA at the time — went down with a hamstring injury while covering first base.

The injury seemed to cast a bad omen immediately, as the Mets did everything in their power to give away that game, barely squeaking by with a 4-3 win over Washington in a game that was once 4-0. The next night, New York blew a 5-1 lead, allowing a six-run sixth inning to Tampa Bay in an eventual 7-5 loss. The rest of the weekend was far less competitive, as the Mets were outscored 17-4 in the final two games of the sweep.

They looked to have righted the ship after an off day, as Soto hit an early homer off Spencer Schwellenbach in the series opener in Atlanta. New York built a 4-1 lead with just four outs to get, but a three-run double by Marcell Ozuna and a sacrifice fly by Austin Riley gave the Braves a walk-off win.