Dynamic Duo Carrying an Overachieving Astros Rotation

As we enter July, the Houston Astros once again find themselves in a familiar position: first place in the AL West. At 51-34, they hold a seven-game division lead and boast the best home record in baseball (32-14). But this year’s rise to the top hasn’t come with the usual dominant lineup or deep pitching staff. In fact, it’s been anything but conventional.

The 2025 Astros are more fragile than formidable on paper. Key offensive stalwarts like Yordan Alvarez have been injured since May 2, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker are no longer in the clubhouse, and veterans like José Altuve and Christian Walker are posting negative WARs through 81 games. Jeremy Peña, the team’s breakout star with a 4.6 WAR and .322 average, just hit the IL with a fractured rib cage.

And yet, the Astros are thriving. That’s because of two men: Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, who have stabilized a patchwork rotation. Together, Valdez and Brown have made 33 combined starts in 2025, and the Astros are an incredible 24-9 in those games, including consecutive wins in Valdez’s last 10 starts and Brown’s last six starts entering July 2.

Framber Valdez: The Ground Ball Machine Still Getting It Done

Valdez, the 31-year-old left-handed ace, remains one of the league’s most dependable arms. In 17 starts this year, he’s delivered 13 Quality Starts, including two 8-inning gems and a complete game. Over 109 innings, he owns a 2.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 3.2 WAR.