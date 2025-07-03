Where Did the Fans Get it Wrong on All-Star Voting?

This year was no different, as whether it was names who didn’t progress past Phase 1 or finalists who were stopped short at the one-yard line in Phase 2, their were some extremely glaring omissions from the starting lineups on both the American League and National League sides.

Who Got Snubbed After Phase 1?

The fact that All-Star starters have been revealed and the pool of Phase 2 finalists to select from did not include James Wood might be the biggest error fans made in this year’s voting.

Wood ranks in the Top 5 amongst hitters of any position in the National League in fWAR (T-5th at 3.5), wRC+ (T-4th at 156) and OPS (3rd at .938).

Then from a point of view less focused on the metrics, he’s quickly become one of the most fear inducing hitters in baseball, as made evident by his June 29 performance where the Angels intentionally walked him four times in the contest.

James Wood is now the 6th player EVER to be intentionally walked 4 times in a single game pic.twitter.com/jSfGrJML7v — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 29, 2025

Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Juan Soto and Andy Pages were all statistically worthy recipients of their finalists nods. Who Wood makes a stronger case against though is both Teoscar Hernández and Ronald Acuña Jr.

The only reasonable explanation as to why Hernández cracked the finalists is that he happens to play for one of the most notable franchises in all of sports who because of that, have one of the largest and most passionate fanbases in the league getting behind him.