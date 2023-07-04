MLB All-Star Rosters: Biggest Pitcher Snubs

Yesterday, I wrote a rundown of the most egregious position player snubs on the 2023 MLB All-Star rosters. Superstars like Wander Franco and Fernando Tatis Jr. were left off the AL and NL squad, respectively, while lesser players will be traveling to Seattle in their place.

There aren’t quite as many snubs on the pitching side (in part because fans don’t vote on the pitchers), but there are still some deserving All-Star hurlers who didn’t hear their names called on ESPN last Sunday.

Thankfully, some of these guys will still get to go to the Midsummer Classic, as the league has yet to announce any All-Star substitutions. The NL will need to replace Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and possibly Bryce Elder (scheduled to start Sunday), while the AL will need to replace Shane McClanahan (back). Framber Valdez isn’t on the IL, but he might also choose to sit out the All-Star Game as he nurses a sprained ankle.

Even if some of these pitchers are named as replacements, it’s not quite the same to be a second choice. These are the biggest pitcher snubs on this year’s All-Star rosters.