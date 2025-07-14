Were the Right Replacements Picked in the MLB All-Star Game?

The Misiorowski Situation

By far the biggest controversy surrounding this year’s Midsummer Classic was the election of rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski. By now you know who this player is. He’s the flamethrowing starting pitcher who’s come up and taken the majors by storm, but he’s also the 23-year-old with five starts and 25.2 innings of work under his belt at the big-league level.

Yes, this player has been added to this year’s All-Star Game roster.

To many, this decision has been met by outrage. It’s not that Misiorowski hasn’t been rock-solid since debuting right around a month ago, but it’s simply unheard of to see a player with such little experience get put on one of baseball’s biggest stages so early into his career.

If there were ever to be an argument in favor of Misiorowski’s addition to the roster, it’s that at it’s core, the All-Star Game is meant to be fan entertainment. This game means next to nothing, so it makes some degree of sense to have MLB put one of its brightest and most electric young stars on the big stage. “The Miz” has one of the filthiest pitch mixes in baseball, so there’s certainly going to be some intrigue in seeing him added to a game that’s just supposed to be entertainment.

But the overarching feeling here is that it’s hard to argue with the people who are fired up about this choice. If we’re being honest, there are a lot more deserving candidates to take this spot on the roster, but we’ll get to them in a bit. Paul Skenes made (and started!) last year’s All-Star Game 11 starts into his own MLB career, but this time feels much more gimmicky.

Who’s Left on the Outside Looking in?

Misiorowski is a fantastic talent, but the fact of the matter is that there were a handful of starting pitchers who deserved that spot more.