A Fully Healthy Brandon Nimmo is Ready to Bounce Back in 2025

In his first season on the new deal, Nimmo hit a career-high 24 home runs with a 130 wRC+ and posted a 4.2 fWAR. The slight dip in WAR was due to grading out less favorably in center field defensively, which resulted in a move into a corner in 2024.

In 2024, Nimmo added a new facet to his game: a perfect 15-for-15 rate on stolen bases, after he had previously said, “I am just not good at stealing bases.”

He also put together the best season of his career in terms of being a run producer, clearing his career-best in RBIs by more than 20 with a 90-RBI season. While the counting stats were there for Nimmo, the rest of his numbers fell off, as he particularly struggled in the second half.

Looking at the full picture of 2024, Nimmo posted the lowest on-base percentage of his career, which dropped his OPS and wRC+ to rates lower than we have seen since his first cup of coffee in the big leagues in 2016.

Will those numbers climb back to their prior rates in 2025, or become the start of a modest decline as Nimmo continues to evolve his game into his 30s? That’s what we are here to find out.

Nimmo’s 2024 Season

While Mets stars Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso struggled in the early season, Nimmo made himself a case for the National League All-Star team with a good first half. Despite a .248 batting average, Nimmo still reached base at a .361 clip, putting up a .815 OPS while slugging 16 home runs and driving in 63 runs. From there, however, it all went downhill.