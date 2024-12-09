Three Value Free Agents the Texas Rangers Should Target

So, what will the Rangers be looking at position-wise in the free agent market? Their main areas of concern after the 2023 season and heading into next year are catcher, the outfield, and pitching of all varieties.

Texas addressed the need at catcher last week with the signing of Kyle Higashioka to a two-year $12.5 million contract with a mutual option for 2027 worth $7 million. Higashioka will be splitting time with Jonah Heim, and they should make for a solid unit behind the plate for the Rangers.

That leaves outfield and pitching as the positions of serious need for Texas. Let’s take a look at three guys who won’t carry top-tier free agent price tags this offseason but could help to get the club back to the postseason in 2025.

Ryan Yarbrough – Relief Pitcher (LHP)

In MLB, a pitcher coming out of the ‘pen has one job: to get batters out. Most of the arms that trot in from the outfield – or take the bullpen car in D.C. – are flame-throwing dragons. If you want to see the radar gun light up, most relief pitchers who make their way to the big leagues are going to give you just that, gas.

Then there are pitchers like Ryan Yarbrough, who have completely different highlight reels. With his size – 6-foot-5, 215 pounds – you would think that he might be bringing the heat and blowing the ball past guys. But that is not the case.

His game is built upon spin, soft pitching, and soft contact. With a four-seam fastball that averaged just 86.5 mph this past season, there shouldn’t be a hitter in the league that he can throw it by. Yet, much like a knuckleballer, sometimes he actually can.