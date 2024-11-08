5 Things the Rangers Must Do to Return to Contention in 2025

2. Get Creative this Offseason

If the Rangers were going to make a wish list of players that they wanted to add this offseason it would look something like this. One and possibly two mid to top of the rotation starting pitchers, a revamped bullpen with plenty of proven arms, and a power bat to plug into the middle of the lineup would be the order of the day.

MLB team construction isn’t easy, but it sure makes it easier when there are blank checks laying around the front office and spending isn’t an issue. Unfortunately for newly promoted GM Ross Fenstermaker, President of Baseball Ops Chris Young, and the rest of the Rangers front office, those blank checks are currently sitting in the vault.

After exceeding the Luxury Tax threshold two years in a row, there is a known goal to get under that number for 2025. With several players coming off of the books due to free agency following this past season, that doesn’t seem like a hard task. The difficult part is going to be adding some quality pieces to go along with the main core and still maintaining the desired salary level.

Perhaps the Rangers will look to trade a piece or two that is arbitration eligible and moving up the pay scale. Or they might even look to move one of the higher priced veterans that is signed long-term like Semien or even deGrom. That would be a more difficult task but there are less and less sacred cows when it comes to this roster heading into 2025 than there were after the World Series title.

3. Let the Youngsters Eat

For 2025 to be a successful year, the Rangers are going to have to lean heavily on some of the organizations home grown talent. The World Series run of 2023 saw Evan Carter take the biggest of stages and flourish. But a back injury kept the young superstar on the IL for most of this past year. His full recovery this offseason and availability next season will have a big impact on how the Rangers can construct their team.

And while Langford isn’t going to be winning the AL Rookie of the Year next week like many of us thought that he would, he did have a solid season. With less than a year spent in the Minor Leagues, before being thrust into the middle of the Rangers lineup, Langford showed plenty of signs that he is the real deal.