The Most Impactful Trades from the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

If the Rangers end up clinching the division down the stretch or get a Wild Card spot, they could easily be riding on the back of Max Scherzer to either get them to the division series out of the Wild Card or help them get to a Championship Series if they clinch the division.

This is one of those trades that I mentioned early on that could be bad long-term. Especially if Luisangel Acuna reaches his ceiling. But if the Rangers make a run in September and during the playoffs, this would be considered a massive win. As it stands now, I still lean win with the potential to be more. Remember, they will have Scherzer for next season too.

The Marlins Trading for Josh Bell

I didn’t think this would be a trade I’d be talking about, but man has Josh Bell been impressive for the Miami Marlins. The deal came together at the last minute. Kahlil Watson and Jean Segura went back to the Guardians in return. The Fish were seeking to add some pop into their lineup and went out and got Bell along with Jake Burger.

It was surprising to see the Guardians ship their “big” offseason acquisition to the Marlins, but Miami was more than happy to bring the big first baseman into town.

A 464-foot shot into the fountain for Josh Bell! pic.twitter.com/Cd0etNF92j — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023

Bell has not disappointed since coming to Miami. He has slashed .271/.333/.534 with nine home runs, four doubles, and 16 RBI. To put that in perspective, he only had 11 home runs and 48 RBI in 97 games with the Guardians. The trade seemed like an exchange of bad contracts at first, but Bell has just taken a complete 180 since making the transition.

The best news for the Marlins is they got out from under Jean Segura even though they had to pair Kahlil Watson with him. Watson was the 16th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He has tools for days, but has struggled to put it together in his first couple of years due to some swing and miss issues and other issues. He hasn’t shown much improvement since making his way over to Cleveland either. Regardless, the Marlins have to be happy with the early returns even though this trade could not be the best in the future if Watson figures things out.