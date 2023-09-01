The Worst MLB Trade Deadline Deals a Month Later

With the playoff picture becoming clearer by the day, it feels like the right time to look back at decisions made ahead of and at the trade deadline. While this deadline featured a few massive deals and was otherwise quiet for many teams, numerous teams have sealed their fate for better or worse with the moves made just a month ago.

It may seem too soon to judge the value received in some of these deals, but the early showings have proved enough to make a judgment in some cases. Ultimately, only a few of these deals I have to break down are certainly bad and others could somehow end up being good, but it doesn’t appear great at this point.

You may notice a trend here with the styles of trades made as many teams attempted to make a run but chose poorly by parting with young talent in exchange for players that haven’t done enough to propel their new team in the right direction, with some directly hurting the team. Here are some of the deals that stand out as poor moves in hindsight.

The Angels Trading for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López

With a massive decision revolving around the best player in the world, the Angels went on a hot streak in July that promoted hope within the organization and fan base. At the time, many praised their decision to stick with their core and attempt to build a team around Ohtani that was capable of making a playoff push.