Five Trades That Paid an Immediate Return in the First Week

One of the best times of the year for a baseball fan, the trade deadline, has come and gone. It’s always a blast to see some of the game’s top stars change uniforms at the halfway point of the season and get right to work on their new clubs.

This year, there were many trades made by the time the deadline came around. While there’s an argument to be made that the deadline as a whole was a bit underwhelming, the fact can’t be ignored that there were more trades made this year than ever before. If you want action, this is the time of year for you.

Most of the time, single players are not able to singlehandedly carry a team to the postseason like acquiring teams would like them to. It’s not always as simple as one new arm in the rotation or one new bat in the lineup to make enough of a difference for teams.

However, some of the top names on the move at this year’s deadline immediately began to make an impact on their new teams. The sample size remains small, but starting off on the right foot goes a long way.